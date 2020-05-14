A couple weeks ago I asked for people to help make masks and the response was great. In fact, we can use more, so please call me at 763-295-2000 if you can help. This week I have another request…
This pandemic has robbed high school seniors of a lot – prom, commencement, all night grad party, spring sports, the chance to see their high school, teachers and many friends for the last time and to say goodbye, graduation parties, etc. My youngest son Bryce is a senior at Elk River High School, so I have seen this loss firsthand. I need your help with a project I am calling, “Seniors Supporting Seniors.” I am asking senior citizens to take ordinary rocks and paint encouraging, supportive, humorous, etc. words on them. You can paint pictures too if you like. These rocks will then be distributed to Monticello high school seniors (I am coordinating this project with the high school). You can also use permanent markers instead of paint if you wish. When you finish the rocks, please contact me and I will arrange to get them from you. If you want to help, but need rocks or paints or markers, we have plenty so let me know. Please call me at 763-295-2000 if you need supplies to help with this project. We need hundreds of rocks, so please consider helping. You don’t have to be an artist to brighten the day of a high school senior, just a senior supporting a senior.
NOTE: THE SENIOR CENTER NEEDS PAINTED ROCKS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
I received an email from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging saying that the 2020-2021 Senior Housing & Services Guide is now available. This publication contains current housing opportunities for those 55 years and older in Benton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Wadena, and Wright counties. It also includes a helpful directory of services available in the 14-county region, as well as several informational articles. It is a valuable resource for individuals, family members, caregivers, and professional providers. To receive a free copy of the 2020-2021 Senior Housing & Services Guide call the Senior LinkAge Line® at 1-800-333-2433 or email brenda.eldred@cmcoa.org
I encourage you to call me at 763-295-2000 if you need food or household supplies and are unable to get them. We want to make sure you stay safe and have the items you need to stay at home. Also let me know if you need a mask and I can get one to you. If I am unable to answer the phone at the center, please leave a message and I will call you back.
I participated in a Webinar last week titled, “Combating Social Isolation for Seniors during the COVID-19 Pandemic.” This quote from that presentation has so much truth to it: “COVID-19 is making it harder to stay connected. Isolation and loneliness have adverse effects on your health.” We all need to find a safe way to stay socially connected with our family and friends – that is vital to our emotional and physical health.
Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.