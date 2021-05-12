By Pam Loidolt
Monticello Senior Center
Exciting times! According to Governor Walz’s plan, starting May 28 there will be no capacity or physical distancing limits. That means we will not have to limit the number of people participating in senior center activities based on government mandates.
That also means more activities can re-sume since people will not have to stay six feet apart. Yes, card and other game players, that means 500, bridge, cribbage, euchre, and hand and foot will resume on their regularly scheduled pre-COVID days starting June 1st! More activity details will be printed in next week’s article.
We have remained open since August 3 because we were diligent about following the state COVID safety mandates, and we will not stop now. In fact, back in mid-December when so many places were closed, we were the only senior center I knew of that remained open. Please keep in mind that until the mask mandate is lifted, it will continue to be enforced while people are in the senior center.
We will be showing one of Doug Ohman’s pre-recorded presentations at the center as he takes you on a virtual tour through the eyes of the immigrants. What drew them to the North Star state? Where did they settle? Doug will highlight stories and history from many of the immigrant groups that made this their home. You can watch this program on the community center big screen on Wednesday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required, and you can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up. Come and enjoy Doug’s interesting pictures and tremendous knowledge in a safe environment! This and more of Doug’s presentations can be accessed on the monticelloseniorcent-er.org website (click on “Virtual Programs”).
Our Tasty Tuesday events also take place in the community center Mississippi Room. The meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to noon, where we can safely distance. Please sign up at the senior center at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bot-tle of water. Here is the upcoming menu: May 18 – sloppy jo, cole slaw, chips; May 25 – hot dog, beans, pickle.
The defensive driving classes run by the Minnesota Safety Council are also held in the Mississippi Room. People age 55+ completing a class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – the May 27th class is full. The cost is $20 (cash or check). Please either drop payment off or mail it to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monti-cello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required.
Need help with your smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV system? Want to join in on a Zoom meeting but not sure how? Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with her, you can call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring your equipment with you to your appointment. Mary can also connect with you over the phone. In home help is also available for a small fee.
I am so excited that we are able to have more people in the senior center and that the card games that were so popular at our center can resume again in June. I am really looking forward to seeing more people back!
I hope you have a great week.
