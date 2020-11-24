Senior Center remains open following governor’s orderby Pam Loidolt MONTICELLO Senior Center We are all aware of Governor Walz’s new Emergency Executive Order and it affects us all in some way. I am very happy to say that for now the Monticello Senior Center will remain open! I want to thank our city leaders for allowing this to happen and the senior center Board of Directors for their approval. People have been great at following our fairly strict safety protocol and as long as they continue to do so, we can safely provide the services and activities that we currently do. As per the governor’s orders, the community center needed to close the gym, fitness area, and pool and because of that, the MCC entrance doors on the south side of the building (across from the library) will be locked. People will need to enter the senior center thru door number 7 – this is the door by the pool tables. Remember to call before you come and wearing masks is required the entire time people are in the center. Also please keep in mind that the senior center open status could change without notice. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a very interesting presentation. When John Wilkes Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War was ending, and emotions were high. Killing the President was just part of Booth’s plan. Join us to explore this fragile time in our history and the plot that very nearly succeeded in toppling the government. You can hear that story on Tuesday, December 15 at 1 p.m. The speaker, David Jones, has been giving historical presentations since 1996 and is extremely well-versed about the topics he presents. David will be joining us via Zoom. You can come and watch the presentation on the community center big screen, or we can email you the Zoom link so you can participate from your home. You can also give us a call to sign up to take one of the up-coming defensive driving classes at our center. The senior center partnered with the Minnesota Safety Council to provide those classes and people age 55+ are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on December 10, January 19, and February 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please mail or drop off $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required. We can accommodate a good number of people at our Movie Monday events. Movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the community center Mississippi Room big screen on Dec. 7, 14 & 21. In December we will be showing all Christmas movies. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings to find out which movie will be shown. As with all senior center events, you do need to register in advance. You can call the center to sign up to come to our Tasty Tuesday events. The December 1 meal features goulash, mixed vegetables, and dinner roll. On December 8 the meal includes lasagna, lettuce salad, and garlic bread. And on December 15, back by popular demand, we will serve sloppy joes, chips, and a pickle. All meals are served with a dessert and bottle of water. People do need to sign up for each meal at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and can do that by calling us as 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment when you come to eat. The meals will be safely served from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the large community center Mississippi Room. Hope you can join us! If you like to read, join us for the next Book Club get together on Thursday, December 10. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. Group participants sit physically distanced from each other, as is the case with all senior center activities. If you would like to get your blood pressure checked, we can help. Ali, a nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be at our center on Tuesday, December 8 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free service. Just call us at 763-295-2000 to let us know you are coming. Becky, a social worker with Senior Community Services (the same nonprofit agency I work for) will be at our center on Wednesday, December 9 to facilitate our Caregiver Support Group from 1:30-3 p.m. This group offers both support and education and is intended for non-professional caregivers. Please give us a call if you plan to attend. 2020 has been quite the year. It will soon be 2021 and I think we are all looking forward to that! With a new year comes our request for you to participate in the Monticello Senior Center Voluntary Membership drive. The dues are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household per calendar year. Membership forms are available at the senior center, on our Facebook page and website, monticelloseniorcenter.org. Membership is not required to take part in senior center activities. Thank you in advance for your support. Despite everything that has happened this year, we really do have a lot to be thankful for. I know I sure do! I hope you are able to use social media or your phone to connect with loved ones over Thanksgiving. Have a great week.