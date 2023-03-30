We have a great program coming up at the center in April. Enjoy a trip back in time when your small-town library opened your eyes to the big wide world. Learn about the role Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish American entrepreneur and businessman had in expanding libraries in Minnesota and across the nation. Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will present this interesting program at the center on Monday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. Please sign up if you can join us, 763-295-2000.
Join us on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. to learn about a number of extended tours with Landmark Tours. You do not have to sign up to attend. A local, family-owned tour operator, Landmark’s inclusive packages feature round-trip airfare, quality accommodations in great locations, many enjoyable meal experiences, admission to all itinerary attractions, deluxe motorcoach transportation, and the services of a professional Tour Manager. Upcoming travel opportunities include Taste of Italy, National Parks of the Southwest, New York City, Canadian Capitals, Yellowstone, Great Lakes Northern Shores, Cape Cod, Ireland, Best of Norway: Oslo to Bergen, Pacific Northwest Wonders, and more. Check it out!
If you enjoy reading, check out the senior center Book Club. The Book Club meets monthly and next on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. The book, Every Note Played, by Lisa Genova, will be discussed. Participants will also pick up the next book the group will be reading. You do not have to sign up advance to attend.
You have the opportunity to get your blood pressure checked monthly at the senior center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here on Tuesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this valuable service. On more than one occasion, Ali has discovered undiagnosed potentially dangerous blood pressure issues people had. I really encourage you to be proactive and get your blood pressure checked.
If you are a caregiver, I really encourage you to attend the senior center’s Caregiver Support Group. This group meets monthly and is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and you do not have to register in advance. If you are caring for someone near or from afar, you will benefit from this group which offers both support and education. Caregiving can be challenging, don’t go it alone.
Filling out tax forms can be very challenging, and we can help you with them. Low to moderate-income people of all ages can get their taxes prepared at the center free of charge on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays thru April 13. Appointments are required and we still have a limited number available. Bring with you to your appointment a copy of your last return, picture ID, Social Security card, W2’s, 1099’s, SSA-1099 forms and other income and/or tax documents for 2022 and rent receipts (CRP) for 2022 or property tax statements for 2022 and 2023. Be sure to organize your information before your appointment.
The last cribbage tournament winner was Wally Smida. Bernice Nathe came in second place and Pete Christensen third. Paul Klein was the winner of last week’s euchre tournament. There was a tie for second place between Roger Harwarth and Ann Ramerth and Dale Chamberlin had the next highest score.
I just have to mention the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 again. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Please help us spread the word about this senior center fundraiser.
