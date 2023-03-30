We have a great program coming up at the center in April.  Enjoy a trip back in time when your small-town library opened your eyes to the big wide world.  Learn about the role Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish American entrepreneur and businessman had in expanding libraries in Minnesota and across the nation.  Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will present this interesting program at the center on Monday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m.  Please sign up if you can join us, 763-295-2000.

Join us on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. to learn about a number of extended tours with Landmark Tours. You do not have to sign up to attend.  A local, family-owned tour operator,  Landmark’s inclusive packages feature round-trip airfare, quality accommodations in great locations, many enjoyable meal experiences, admission to all itinerary attractions, deluxe motorcoach transportation, and the services of a professional Tour Manager.  Upcoming travel opportunities include Taste of Italy, National Parks of the Southwest, New York City, Canadian Capitals, Yellowstone, Great Lakes Northern Shores, Cape Cod, Ireland, Best of Norway: Oslo to Bergen, Pacific Northwest Wonders, and more.  Check it out!

Load comments