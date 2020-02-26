by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
You can attend a refresher course at the center on estate planning, as well as get an update on recent changes in federal law about retirement accounts. The SECURE Act of 2019 included several changes to how your retirement accounts are handled during your lifetime and after your death. This session will be held at the community center at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20 and will be led by Jill Adkins, an attorney with Gries Lenhardt Allen in St. Michael. Jill has 30 years of experience with estate planning and administering estates. There is no charge to attend and people are asked to sign up in advance by calling the center at 763-295-2000.
All caregivers are invited to attend a program at the senior center on Monday, March 23 at 1 p.m. This presentation focuses primarily on the caregiver: definitions and demographics, challenges they face, the emotional caregiver experience, caregiver supports, and how to ask for help. It will also teach how to include self-care into daily life. Please sign up if you plan to come to this free session called, “Caring for the Caregiver.”
Come to the SilverSneakers Open House on Wednesday, March 11 from 12:30—1:30 p.m. in the Warehouse. Find out what’s available to SilverSneakers members, get a sneak peek at amenities and classes, learn more about the Monticello Community Center and its programs, meet the staff, take a tour, enjoy refreshments, and enter to win a giveaway! We are so lucky to have this community center. Please come to the open house and learn more about it.
You can come to the center on Tuesday, March 10 to get your blood pressure checked. Staff from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be on hand from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to provide this free service. Monitoring your blood pressure is important, so don’t miss this opportunity to get yours checked.
People with Parkinson Disease and their care partners have the opportunity to meet with others experiencing the condition. The Parkinson Support Group will be meeting at our center on Tuesday, March 3 from 1:30-3 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated and offers both support and education.
If you drive a vehicle, you have the opportunity to save money by attending a class at the senior center. People age 55+ completing an AARP Smart Driver Course are eligible for a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $17 for AARP members and $22 for non-members and you must sign up and pay at the senior center in advance. Please note that effective July 1, the course fee increases to $22 for AARP members and $27 for non-members. Included in this cost are the AARP class materials and a facility/host fee. AARP members should bring their membership card to class and everyone should bring his or her driver’s license. Those taking a Smart Driver class for the first time must take an eight-hour course and we have one coming up on March 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. A refresher course must be taken every three years in order to be eligible to continue receiving the insurance discount. Please call us at 763-295-2000 to find out more class dates and times and to register for a class.
Ketzel Domke was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Arlen Pocklington came in second place and Chris Maas third. We also hosted a 500 card tournament last week and Polly Brown was the winner. Milt Grambart came in second place and Denise Wright third. The last euchre tournament winner was Gordy Ramerth. Denny Barthel took second place and there was a five-way tie for third between Milt Grambart, Ted Nelson, Glen Schleif, Sandy Schleif, and Tom Wright.
Activities the week of February 27-March 5:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge, dance
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Intermediate/Advanced Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 1 p.m. bridge
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament foot clinic; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 1:30 p.m. Parkinson Support Group; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of March 2:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – stuffed pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll
Thurs. – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – goulash, garden salad, dinner roll
