I need your help with a very fun event we have coming up at the center. Senior Hobby Day will take place on Thursday, May 18 and we need more people to display and/or demonstrate their hobbies or collections. Hundreds of elementary students will be attending in the morning and afternoon. This is such an enjoyable intergenerational event that I strongly encourage you to be a part of. It is very rewarding! Please contact me at 763-295-2000 if you can be one of our displayers.
You can call the senior center if you wish to get some one-on-one help with technological devices. If you need help with your smartphone, tablet, laptop or other devices, volunteer Mary can help you. She is at our center on Tuesday mornings to provide this valuable free service. Mary can also help you virtually connect via Zoom or Facetime, find and use helpful device features, manage online security and safety, and troubleshoot device settings or errors. Be sure to bring your device with you to your appointment.
You can also contact the senior center if you want to go on our next Treasure Island Casino outing. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center for this Monday, June 5 trip at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 4:15 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card to spend and $3 off food.
If going to a casino does not appeal to you, perhaps another trip we are sponsoring will. Our group will arrive at St. John’s University on Wednesday, July 19 and meet the bible host for a presentation on The Saint John’s Bible at the Alcuin Library. Visit the bible gallery to view 28 original pages of the Saint John’s Bible and other exhibitions. You will then walk one block to have lunch in the St. John’s Refectory. The menu will be an all you care to eat featuring entrees, salads, soups, desserts, and a beverage. After lunch, you will walk across the courtyard to the great Abbey Church and take an interesting and educational tour. Next you will board the bus and explore the Munsinger and Clemons Gardens on your own. This is a self-guided tour that will require a good amount of walking, so be sure to wear durable and comfortable footwear. The cost is $74, and the bus will depart the community center at 9 a.m. and return at 4:45 p.m.
There is no cost for people to attend the Memory Café events. Caregivers and their loved ones are encouraged to attend the next Memory Café that will be held on Wednesday, May 17 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael. We hope you can join us as guest activity facilitators from Wright County Extension Master Gardeners lead us through a fun project. You are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling the Crow River Senior Center at 763-497-8900. Caregivers have the option to attend a concurrent caregiver support group.
Please contact us if you want to attend the senior center Over 90’s Party. People age 90+ will be honored at the senior center on Wednesday, May 17 beginning with a noon goulash dinner. Then the special guests will be introduced. We hope many people can attend this event and help us honor our guests. The meal cost for those under age 90 is $5 and there is no charge for people age 90+. Please sign up by May 15 and you can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.
Anyone age 60+ can call our center to make an appointment to get free legal services. This valuable service is offered on the fourth Monday each month, May 22. Assistance is provided for Social Security, family law matters, consumer issues, housing and nursing home issues, Medicare, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, and Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Please note that help is not provided for criminal matters, wills, estate planning, or real estate transactions.
Six April Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, and Arlan Pocklington. Sharon’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by the center and pick up a May Trivia Contest sheet.
Chris Maas was last week’s cribbage tournament winner. Marlo Samuelson came in second place and Marv Kuechle third. Harley Thompson was the last euchre tournament winner. Denny Barthel came in second place and Norm Olson and Robert Thelen tied for third.
Sunday is Mother’s Day. I feel very blessed that I still have my two 90-year-old moms in my life, my own mom and my mother-in-law. I would like to wish all you moms a very happy Mother’s Day!
