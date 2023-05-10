I need your help with a very fun event we have coming up at the center.  Senior Hobby Day will take place on Thursday, May 18 and we need more people to display and/or demonstrate their hobbies or collections.  Hundreds of elementary students will be attending in the morning and afternoon.  This is such an enjoyable intergenerational event that I strongly encourage you to be a part of.  It is very rewarding!  Please contact me at 763-295-2000 if you can be one of our displayers.

You can call the senior center if you wish to get some one-on-one help with technological devices.  If you need help with your smartphone, tablet, laptop or other devices, volunteer Mary can help you.  She is at our center on Tuesday mornings to provide this valuable free service.  Mary can also help you virtually connect via Zoom or Facetime, find and use helpful device features, manage online security and safety, and troubleshoot device settings or errors.  Be sure to bring your device with you to your appointment.  

Load comments