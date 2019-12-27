by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
The Monticello Senior Center has a Voluntary Membership. The dues are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household per calendar year. The senior center is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. Membership is not required to participate in senior center events. Please consider taking out a Voluntary Membership and support your senior center. Thanks goes out to the many people who have already paid their 2020 dues.
I am very thankful that we are able to offer HOME (Household and Outdoor Maintenance for Elderly) program services at our center. The HOME program provides assistance with a wide variety of household chores for Monticello and Buffalo residents age 60+. The mission is to help senior citizens remain independent in their homes by providing services they are unable to do for themselves. These services are provided on a sliding fee scale. You can talk to Program Coordinator Joe Kaul at the senior center Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. You can also call him at 763-416-7969.
You can call the senior center at 763-295-2000 if you want to attend the SilverSneaker Open House on Wednesday, January 22 at 12:30 p.m. At that time, you will learn more about SilverSneakes classes and free MCC memberships. SilverSneaker classes are comprised of balance, flexibility, strength, and cardiovascular conditioning especially designed for older adults. SilverSneaker Yoga classes use chairs for all participants and is also appropriate for all abilities. The open house will last 30 minutes and will offer a tour of the community center and the chance to register for your free membership. There will be a potluck dinner at the center at noon on Wednesday, January 15 and people are asked to bring a dish of food to share. This is the day January birthdays and anniversaries will be recognized. Please contact the senior center if January is your special month and you plan to bring a cake or ice cream in addition to your potluck item. Accordion music will be played during dinner. Hope to see you at the potluck!
There will be blood pressure checks at the senior center on Tuesday, January 14. An RN from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here on the 14th from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to provide this free service. It is a good idea for everyone to monitor their blood pressure, so I encourage you to stop in and get yours checked.
If you are a caregiver for another person, I encourage you to attend the Caregiver Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesday, January 8 from 1-2:30 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated by staff from Great River Faith in Action and provides both support and education. Adults of all ages are welcome to attend.
Adults of all ages are also welcome to attend the Parkinson Support Group that will meet at the center on Tuesday, January 7 from 1:30-3 p.m. People with the disease and their care partners can get support and education by attending this group. There is no charge for people to attend any of the support groups held at the senior center.
I want to thank Gladys Bitzer, Mary Johnson, Paul Klein, and Ruth Morgan for “holding down the fort” when I was on vacation last week with my husband and sons. I have said before that we have the best volunteers and those four people surely proved it!
Activities the week of January 2:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center ope
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 1 p.m. bridge
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner;1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 1:30 p.m. Parkinson Support Group; 2:15 line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics, driver’s class; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500, Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu:
the week of January 6:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – chicken mixed vegetables, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – liver & onions, baked potato, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – spaghetti, meatballs, Caesar salad, dinner roll
