Hello, everyone. I hope you are staying safe and healthy. We have been making a lot of calls to people just to check in with them. People seem to be doing quite well with the stay at home order – what a resilient bunch! The common thing we are hearing is that it is boring. And it is! I hope as the weather gets nicer you take the time to get outside, safely of course, for some fresh air.
There are things you can do indoors as well. There are a multitude of free online resources you can take advantage of – exercise classes, virtual tours, games and puzzles, educational opportunities, etc. Call the center at 763-295-2000 if you want some links and please leave a messag if I am not able to answer your call. If you do not have Internet access and would like copies of puzzles, etc., let me know and I will get them to you.
Please also let me know if you need help getting supplies. We ask people we have called if they need anything and so far, everyone is doing okay with supplies, even toilet paper! It is great to see family, friends, neighbors, and businesses stepping up to help others – what a fantastic community this is!
Unfortunately, not everyone is exactly fantastic. There are more scams coming out now that we all need to be aware of. I participated in a great webinar sponsored by the Better Business Bureau and it was stressed that as the headlines change, so will the scams. With COVID-19, the number of scams has increased dramatically. The BBB gives some really good advice: There are no treatment or cures yet, so ignore online and telephone offers telling you there is. Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. If you get a robocall, don’t answer it – just hang up and block the phone number. The government will not ask for any information from you for you to receive your Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check). Be careful of fake charities – do your homework and you can check charities out at ftc.gov/charity. Be careful of online shopping – shop at ones you know and trust. You can call the BBB at 651-699-1111 or go to the website to report a scam or to find out more about a particular business.
There are two other websites I want to mention. To access a directory of local resources to support people during this time go to www.co.wright.mn.us/948/Resources. Also, a listing of statewide resources for older adults during COVID-19 is available at HelpOlderAdultsMN.org.
If you don’t find what you are looking for on these websites or do not have Internet access, call the Senior LinkAge line at 1-800-333-2433.
I submitted the May newsletter to the publisher this week and we will put it on the center’s Facebook page and the city of Monticello’s website as soon as it is ready. I do email the newsletter out to about 225 email addresses. If you want to be added to the list, please call the center at 763-295-2000 to give me your email address.
I hope you have a good week. Stay safe and healthy and I really look forward to seeing you in our center again.
