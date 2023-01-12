The annual Monticello Senior Center Coffee Drive is over.  Many generous people donated cans of coffee to the center during the month of December and deserve our thanks.  Those generous people brought in a total of 103 cans and $60 in cash.  Our goal was 120 cans of coffee, and we came close!  You donators literally saved the senior center close to $1,000 (have you seen the price of coffee lately?).  Thank you, thank you, thank you!!  Even though the drive is over, please know that we will gladly accept coffee donations, both regular and decaf, throughout the year.

Know what else people are doing to help the senior center financially?  Well, let me tell you…  The Monticello Senior Center has a Voluntary Membership.  The dues are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household per calendar year.  The senior center is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible.  Although we appreciate people participating in our Voluntary Membership program, please keep in mind that this is not required to participate in senior center events.  Please consider taking out a Voluntary  Membership and support your senior center.  Forms are available at the center, the center’s website at monticelloseniorcenter.org, and on our Facebook page.  A number of people have already paid their 2023 dues and we thank them.

