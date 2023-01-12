The annual Monticello Senior Center Coffee Drive is over. Many generous people donated cans of coffee to the center during the month of December and deserve our thanks. Those generous people brought in a total of 103 cans and $60 in cash. Our goal was 120 cans of coffee, and we came close! You donators literally saved the senior center close to $1,000 (have you seen the price of coffee lately?). Thank you, thank you, thank you!! Even though the drive is over, please know that we will gladly accept coffee donations, both regular and decaf, throughout the year.
Know what else people are doing to help the senior center financially? Well, let me tell you… The Monticello Senior Center has a Voluntary Membership. The dues are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household per calendar year. The senior center is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible. Although we appreciate people participating in our Voluntary Membership program, please keep in mind that this is not required to participate in senior center events. Please consider taking out a Voluntary Membership and support your senior center. Forms are available at the center, the center’s website at monticelloseniorcenter.org, and on our Facebook page. A number of people have already paid their 2023 dues and we thank them.
Many people are benefiting from our HOME Program. The HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow removal, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and a growing number of surrounding communities. Contact Kelly Weber, at 763-416-7969 for more information. This is a fabulous program that has benefited hundreds of people.
Many people have also benefited from the Legal Aid services offered at our center that are provided free of charge to people age 60+. The Senior Law Project can assist with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This assistance will be offered on Monday, January 23. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment for this great service.
You can enjoy a fun filled day in St. Paul on Thursday, March 9 learning about all things Irish! A costumed tour guide will board the motor coach and take you on a tour around St Paul. You will learn the answers to many questions regarding who really laid out the streets of St. Paul, how the Irish immigrants influenced the city’s architecture, politics, religion, and more. Following the tour, you will have lunch at O’Malley’s Irish Pub in Woodbury. Your menu choices are: Homemade Shepherd’s Pie or Fish and Chips. Please indicate your menu choice at the time of registration. The cost is $85 per person and includes coach transportation, tour, and lunch. The bus departs the community center at 9:15 a.m. and returns at about 4:15 p.m. The deadline to register and pay is February 13.
You can call us to register to bring your favorite chili to the senior center on Monday, January 23 to take part in the Chili Cook-off. Bring your chili in a crockpot hot and ready to eat. If you are a chili lover, but not a chili maker, you are also welcome to come and take part in this noon dinner. People attending will sample each chili and vote for the 2 they like best. There will be prizes for the 1st and 2nd place winners. Please contact the senior center in advance whether or not you plan to bring chili. Cornbread, crackers, chili toppings, beverages, and dessert will be served with the chili. The cost is $5 per person and those bringing chili do not pay. Please sign up for this dinner by January 19. Hope to see you on the 23rd for a tasty meal and the chance to choose the best chili!
Three December Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Alice Kantor, Sharon Long, and Bernice Nathe. Sharon’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. If you like a challenge, I encourage you to stop and pick up a January Trivia Contest form.
Kathy Kronbeck was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. There was a tie for second place between Mary Conlin and Arlen Pocklington and Deb Ende had the next highest score. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Deanna Cahill. Ed Lewis came in second place and there was a tie for third between Deb Ende and Katie Sterriker.
I want to give you a heads up that the senior center will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
