If you can join us, call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for our noon St. Patrick’s Day dinner on Friday, March 17. Dinner will feature shepherd’s pie, garden salad, dinner roll, and dessert and will be catered by Cornerstone Café. The cost is just $5 per person. Refreshments will be served before dinner. After dinner you can play bingo and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Because this is a holiday meal and we want as many people as possible to enjoy this event in person, take out dinners cannot be ordered.
We order a new Book Club kit each month from our local library. They have such a great selection and are so efficient and helpful at getting them to us. The senior center Book Club will meet next on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m. They will discuss the book they read this last month, The Seed Keeper, by Diane Wilson. They will also pick up the next book they will read. If you have an interest in reading, I encourage you to check this group out.
If you are caring for a loved one, I encourage you to check out the senior center Caregiver Support Group. Licensed social worker Becky Allard facilitates the group and can help you get the support you need to sustain your ability to provide help and maintain your own life balance. This group will meet on Thursday, March 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and you do not have to sign up in advance.
Becky is involved in another monthly program at our center that supports caregivers and their loved ones. That program is called, Memory Café. The Memory Café offers different activities each month, providing a positive experience for older adults with memory loss (or other types of dementia) and their caregivers. This group will meet at our center on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. Give me a call at 763-295-2000 to register or for more information.
You don’t have to register in advance to get your blood pressure checked at the center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be on hand to check blood pressures on Tuesday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon. I encourage you to be proactive with your health and take advantage of this free service.
March 8 is the date of the next Team Pool Tournament. It is Elk River’s turn to host the tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. The winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Our Cue Masters won the February tournament and maybe they will win again this time so can continue displaying the plaque!
April 13 is the last date we will offer tax assistance at our center. Low to moderate-income people of all ages can get their taxes prepared free of charge on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays and appointments are required. Be sure to bring with you to your appointment a copy of your last return, picture ID, Social Security card, W2’s, 1099’s, SSA-1099 forms and other income and/or tax documents for 2022 and rent receipts (CRP) for 2022 or property tax statements for 2022 and 2023. Be sure to organize your information before your appointment. The appointments are filling fairly fast, so I suggest you call soon if you wish to schedule one.
Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Ted Nelson. There was a tie for second place between Roger Fricke and Julie Lidberg. Three people had the next highest score and they were Robert Muckenhirn, Norm Olson, and Tom Wright. The monthly 500 card tournament will be held on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 a.m. As with all tournaments, people age 55+ can play, there is a $2 entry fee with prize money going to the winners, and advance sign up is not required.
Because of the snowstorm last week, the Travel Show that Landmark Tours was scheduled to present has been rescheduled to April 21st. Details will be provided closer to the date. And as a reminder, if Monticello schools are closed or have early release, the senior center will as well.
