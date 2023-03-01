If you can join us, call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for our noon St. Patrick’s Day dinner on Friday, March 17.  Dinner will feature shepherd’s pie, garden salad, dinner roll, and dessert and will be catered by Cornerstone Café.  The cost is just $5 per person.  Refreshments will be served before dinner.  After dinner you can play bingo and prizes will be awarded to the winners.  Because this is a holiday meal and we want as many people as possible to enjoy this event in person, take out dinners cannot be ordered.  

 We order a new Book Club kit each month from our local library.  They have such a great selection and are so efficient and helpful at getting them to us.  The senior center Book Club will meet next on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m.  They will discuss the book they read this last month, The Seed Keeper, by Diane Wilson.  They will also pick up the next book they will read.  If you have an interest in reading, I encourage you to check this group out.

