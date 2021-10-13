Please come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, October 24. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $7 in advance ($8 at the door) for people age 13+, $4 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. We need more volunteers to help with the breakfast and there are two shifts to choose from. Please call us at 763-295-2000 if you can help.
We have another senior center fundraiser coming up. The center’s Craft Sale will be held on Saturday, November 6 in the community center Mississippi Room from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 29 vendors we have registered will have thousands of craft items available for purchase. Please note that there will not be a bake sale associated with the Craft Sale this year. Please invite your family and friends to this senior center fundraiser.
It is fun to travel with family and friends. Whether you are new to the experience or a seasoned traveler, the exciting world of escorted travel awaits you. Come to the center on Wednesday, October 20 at 10 a.m. to learn about trips Landmark Tours has planned. Landmark Tours vacations are thoroughly planned and well-paced, which is why our center has partnered with them.
We have also been partnering with the Minnesota Safety Council to provide defensive driving classes at our center. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on October 28, November 23, and December 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please either drop payment off (cash or check) or mail it to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance and can call us at 763-295-2000.
Our senior center also has a partnership with Wright County Public Health to provide a very valuable toenail clipping service. The nurses will be at our center on October 26 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this service. If you need help with toenail cutting, give Patty a call.
If you are a caregiver for someone experiencing memory loss and are looking for something fun to do with them, read one. A Memory Café experience is a safe and comfortable event where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate in a creative activity while socializing with others. Each month features a fun project. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on October 20. Please contact the senior center to register or for more information. Funding for this program is supported, in part, by Hennepin County, Title III Grants from Trellis and CMCOA, and a Dementia Grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging. There is no charge to participate in the Memory Café.
There is also no charge to meet with Renee from Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid. This free service is provided at our center on the fourth Monday of each month, October 25. This program can help seniors with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning. Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to make an appointment.
You can also call us if you plan to go on the next Lunch Bunch outing. You can dine out with others at 11:30 a.m. on the 3rd Monday of each month at a local restaurant. The destination October 18 is the China Buffet.
Last week’s cribbage tournament winner was Alice Kantor. Marlo Samuelson and Robert Thelen tied for second place and Pete Christiansen and Loren Heckmann tied for third. Robert Muckenhirn was the last euchre winner. Katie Sterriker came in second place and Denny Barthel third.
I hope you have a great week.
Activities the week of Oct. 15-22:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Travel Show; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Memory Café
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, 10:30 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of October 18:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – grilled ham steak, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – spaghetti, meatballs, Caesar salad, dinner roll
