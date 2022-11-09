We held our Craft Sale and Sloppy Joe Lunch fundraiser this past Saturday and it went extremely well, thanks, as usual, to our awesome volunteers. The community center was bustling with activity throughout the day with hundreds and hundreds of people walking through. We served over 400 sloppy Joe lunches and the craft sale vendors said they did very well selling their items. The winners of the chance drawing are Glenn Nielsen, Norman & Doreene Berning, and Jeanette Smith.
We have a class coming up that may help you with your finances. Many people worry about losing their assets to the costs of long-term care and want to transfer assets to protect them. You can attend a presentation on Tuesday, November 29 at 10 a.m. to learn the pros and cons of strategies, including gifts, to protect assets from future nursing home costs. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
There are still a few spaces available in the iPad 202 class that we are holding at our center. This class is designed for people who know how to use an iPad but wish to become a bit more knowledgeable about it. HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through more advanced uses of an iPad, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with your questions. Be sure to bring your iPad to this class, which will be held on Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. Please call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
If caregivers and their care receivers wish to come to the center for an enjoyable afternoon at our next Memory Café activity, they should contact us. The Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. The next meeting will be at the center on Wednesday, November 16 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Again, please sign up if you plan to attend.
Medicare open enrollment runs through December 7th. Even if you are happy with your Medicare plan, it is important to review your plan every year to make sure everything you need is still covered. Plans can change every year and there is a free service to help you get nonbiased advice. You can contact the Senior LinkAge Line to find the best plan for you and help is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Remember that we will be honoring veterans on Friday, November 11 starting with a meal at noon and all veterans, and their significant others are invited. Hope to see you then!
