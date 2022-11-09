We held our Craft Sale and Sloppy Joe Lunch fundraiser this past Saturday and it went extremely well, thanks, as usual, to our awesome volunteers.  The community center was bustling with activity throughout the day with hundreds and hundreds of people walking through.  We served over 400 sloppy Joe lunches and the craft sale vendors said they did very well selling their items.  The winners of the chance drawing are Glenn Nielsen, Norman & Doreene Berning, and Jeanette Smith.

We have a class coming up that may help you with your finances.  Many people worry about losing their assets to the costs of long-term care and want to transfer assets to protect them.  You can attend a presentation on Tuesday, November 29 at 10 a.m. to learn the pros and cons of strategies, including gifts, to protect assets from future nursing home costs.  Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.  

Load comments