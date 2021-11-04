I have one more opportunity in the Monticello Times to invite you to the senior center Craft Sale fundraiser this Saturday, November 6. This event will take place in the community center Mississippi Room from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have 32 vendors who will have thousands of craft items available for purchase. Just want to remind you that there will not be a bake sale associated with the Craft Sale. Hope to see you at the sale.
And be sure to bring your appetite with you to the Craft Sale. Sloppy joe lunches will be served in the senior center on the 6th and should be hot and ready to eat by 10 a.m. The cost is $4 and includes a sloppy joe, chips, pickle, dessert, juice, and coffee.
If you enjoy listening to patriotic music, read on. The River City Ramblers senior center choir will sing some patriotic songs during the noon meal on Thursday, November 11. You can sign up to join us for the $4 spaghetti meal or you can just come and listen. Please keep in mind that the senior center will not be sponsoring a Veterans Day dinner this year due to COVID concerns.
Speaking of veterans, we have a great presentation coming up that will highlight some Minnesota heroes. Take a walk back throughout our nation’s history with historian Doug Ohman as he explains the story of the Medal of Honor and highlights many Minnesota soldiers who sacrificed so much to be honored with this medal. Doug is a speaker, storyteller, and photographer. This free presentation will be held at the center on Thursday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. Please register in advance, 763-295-2000, for this presentation called, “Memories of the Brave, Minnesota Medal of Honor Recipients.”
Learning to navigate technological equipment can be difficult. If you need help with your smart-phone, tablet, computer or TV system, our HOME Program can help. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with her, you can call the center to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring your equipment with you to your appointment. Mary can also connect with you over the phone. In home help is also available for a small fee.
The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow shoveling, etc. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. Joe told me that they need more people to help with snow removal, as some people find it difficult to do it themselves. The pay is $20 per hour. Please pass this information on to people you know of who may not only want to help their neighbors and friends, but also earn some extra money. Call Joe if interested.
Caregiving can be difficult, and we have a program geared specifically toward caregivers coming up that will be a breath of fresh air. “Don’t Just Survive the Holidays – THRIVE!” will focus on preparing for the holidays, navigating family gatherings, and the next steps after the festivities conclude. Topics such as emotions, family dynamics, roles, and expectations will be explored. Becky Allard, LSW, Senior Community Services, will facilitate this session on Tuesday, November 16 at 1 p.m. Please register at the senior center in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
Becky also facilitates our monthly Caregiver Support Group. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the center on the 2nd Wednesday of each month, November 10, from 1:30-3 p.m. This group provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center if you plan to attend.
You do not have to sign up in advance to come to the senior center Book Club. The Book Club meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. The group will meet on Wednesday, November 10 at 9:30 a.m. and new members are always welcome.
Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community comes to our center on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to provide blood pressure checks. She will be at the center on November 9, and you can stop by between 11 a.m. and noon to get your blood pressure checked. You do not have to sign up in advance.Seven October Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct. They were from Jeanne Christy, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, Bernice Nathe, and Diane Przymus. Diane Przymus’ name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Stop by the center to pick up a form if you want to participate in the November Trivia Contest.
Jim Stewart was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Deb Ende coming in second, and Bill Lansing third. The last euchre tournament winner was Dale Chamberlain. There was a three-way tie for second place between Ken Halverson, Ann Ramerth, and Katie Sterriker.
Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 7. Be sure to turn your clocks back an hour before you go the bed on Saturday night and enjoy that extra hour of sleep.
Please consider coming to the senior center Craft Sale and Sloppy Joe Lunch on Saturday the 6th.
Activities the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 5:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon Halloween dinner & party; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. Paramount Theater trip; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool, Guided Autobiography class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of November 1:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – chicken alfredo, Caesar salad, dinner roll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.