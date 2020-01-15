Well, the annual Monticello Senior Center Coffee Drive was a HUGE success!! Our wonderful participants brought in 136 cans of coffee, 2 containers of tea, and 1 container of hot chocolate. We also received $130 in cash. That totally blew our goal of 114 cans of coffee out of the water! Thanks go to all of you participated in the Coffee Drive – your generosity is appreciated.
We also appreciate the generosity of VFW Post 8731. Not only is the VFW one of our Dinner Program partners, but they also allow us to hold our dances in their facility. The first senior dance of 2020 will be held at VFW Post 8731 on Thursday, January 23 and Dick Szyplinski will be providing the music from 1-4 p.m. The $7 admission charge includes a lunch served at 3 p.m. If you enjoy old time music, check out the dance.
If you enjoy good chili, check out the annual senior center Chili Cook-off on Monday, January 27. If you want to be part of the contest, bring your chili in a crockpot hot and ready to eat. If you are a chili lover, but not a chili maker, you are also welcomed to come and take part in this noon dinner. People attending will sample each chili and vote for the two they like best. There will be prizes for the 1st and 2nd place winners. Please contact the senior center in advance at 763-295-2000 if you plan to bring chili. Cornbread, crackers, chili toppings, beverages, and dessert will be served in addition to the chili. The cost is $4 per person and those bringing chili do not pay. Please sign up for this dinner by January 24. Hope to see you on the 27th for a tasty meal and the chance to choose the best chili!
Another tasty meal will be served at the center this month. There will be a potluck dinner at noon on Wednesday, January 15 and people are asked to bring a dish of food to share. This is the day January birthdays and anniversaries will be recognized. Please contact the senior center if January is your special month and you plan to bring a cake or ice cream in addition to your potluck item. Accordion music will be played during dinner.
You can also contact us if you plan to attend a special program at the center called, “America’s First Ladies.” Travel back through time with Doug Ohman as he shares interesting stories, photographs and forgotten memories about many of America’s best loved first ladies. In these first of three sessions, he will highlight Martha Washington (1789) thru Mary Todd Lincoln (1861). Doug is a speaker, storyteller, and photographer. This free presentation will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the center on Friday, January 31 and you are asked to sign up in advance.
You do not have to sign up in advance to get your blood pressure checked at the senior center on Tuesday, January 14. An RN from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be here on the 14th from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to provide this free service.
There is no charge for people to play bingo at the center. This activity is open to people age 55+ and our next Bingo Bash event is scheduled for Thursday, January 16. The games begin at 11 a.m. and the prizes are provided by St. Benedicts Senior Community. If you plan to bingo on the 16th, please consider signing up to join us for the noon pork roast dinner that day.
The senior center Book Club will be meeting on Saturday, January 11 at 9:30 a.m. The group will discuss the book they read and pick up the new one. New members are always welcome, so feel free to check out the senior center Book Club.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters will head to the Elk River Activity Center for the team pool tournament on Monday, January 13 to take on the Silver Snookers. The games begin at 9:30 a.m. and the winning team will earn the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck Cue Masters!
The card tournaments held at the senior center involve luck and skill. Dale Chamberlin was the winner of the last cribbage tournament, with Dick Ende coming in second place and Deb Ende third. The winner of the euchre tournament held two weeks ago was Ed Lewis. Dale Chamberlin came in second place and Bernice Nathe third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Chris Grambart, with Katie Sterriker coming in second place and Alice Kantor third.
Four December Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were submitted by Cyrene Bastien, Lenore Johnson, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Pete Stupar. Lenore’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the Dinner Program meal ticket. Stop by the center and pick up a January Trivia Contest sheet and challenge yourself.
Remember that the coffee pot is always on when the senior center is open – stop by for a cup and a visit!
Activities the week of January 9-16:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open; 9:30 a.m. Book Club
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. Team Pool Tournament; 1 p.m. bridge tournament; 4:30 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 12:30-1:30 p.m. blood pressure checks; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; noon potluck dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of January 13:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sweet & sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – potluck today
Thurs. – pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
