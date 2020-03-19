Well, this article is going to be very short this week and next week as well. Last Friday the senior center Board of Directors made the necessary decision to close the senior center until further notice. With the high participation level at our senior center and its events, we could not possibly follow protocol set by the Minnesota Department of Health and Governor Walz for the age group that we serve, the most at risk. The protocol is no more than 10 at risk people together at one time. Every event we have involves more than 10 people! It makes me sad to close our center, as so many seniors benefit from it, but keeping our participants and people in the community safe is top priority. As it turns out, the community center itself is closed until March 31st, so we would have had to close the senior center anyway.
I plan to be at the senior center quite a bit during the time we are closed. This week we have been busy making hundreds of calls to people who have signed up for events here thru the end of March to let them know they are cancelled. The majority of those calls have been to cancel tax assistance appointments, as the AARP Tax Aide Program actually suspended their program for the time being.
Please take good care of yourself. With our center and so many other social avenues closed, I worry about people. Social isolation is not a good thing. Call a friend, read a book, watch a comedy, meditate or say a prayer. But above all, my friends, stay safe.
