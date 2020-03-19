Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.