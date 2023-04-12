I just have to mention once again a senior center fundraiser we have coming up. The Monticello Senior Center will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Hope to see you at the breakfast!
We also hope to see you at an interesting program we have coming up. You can enjoy a trip back in time when your small-town library opened your eyes to the big wide world. Learn about the role Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish American entrepreneur and businessman had in expanding libraries in Minnesota and across the nation. Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will present this interesting program at the center on Monday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. Please sign up if you can join us, 763-295-2000.
Join us on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. to learn about a number of extended tours with Landmark Tours. You do not have to sign up to attend. A local, family-owned tour operator, Landmark’s inclusive packages feature round-trip airfare, quality accommodations in great locations, many enjoyable meal experiences, admission to all itinerary attractions, deluxe motorcoach transportation, and the services of a professional Tour Manager. Upcoming travel opportunities include Taste of Italy, National Parks of the Southwest, New York City, Canadian Capitals, Yellowstone, Great Lakes Northern Shores, Cape Cod, Ireland, Best of Norway: Oslo to Bergen, Pacific Northwest Wonders, and more.
You can call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a defensive driving class. People age 55+ completing a class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount and the cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on April 19, May 10, and June 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for more dates. Please drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
Wright County Public Health nurses come to our center to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. They will show up at the center on Tuesday, April 25. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $20 charge for this service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
People age 60+ do not have to pay anything to get legal services at our center on the fourth Monday of each month. Assistance is provided for Social Security, family law matters, consumer issues, housing and nursing home issues, Medicare, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, and Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Please note that help is not provided for criminal matters, wills, estate planning, or real estate transactions. Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 soon to make an appointment for April 24.
We will be sharing a coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, May 1 with participants from the Rogers Senior Center. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 4:15 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card to spend and $3 off food.
Caregivers and their loved ones are encouraged to attend the next Memory Café that will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael. We hope you can join us as guest activity facilitators from Wright County Extension Master Gardeners lead us through a fun project. There is no charge to attend and you are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling the Crow River Senior Center at 763-497-8900. Caregivers have the option to attend a concurrent caregiver support group.
Seven March Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Tim Erickson, Krisie Garvin, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, and Bernice Nathe. Bernice’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Stop by the center to pick up an April Trivia Contest sheet if you enjoy a challenge.
Last week’s cribbage tournament winner was Bill Lansing. Wally Smida came in second place and Gary Bimson third. There was a tie for first place in last week’s euchre tournament between Katie Sterriker and Cheryl Thelen. Dale Chamberlin had the next highest score and Gordy Ramerth next.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.