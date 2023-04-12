I just have to mention once again a senior center fundraiser we have coming up.  The Monticello Senior Center will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee.  It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon.  The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center.  Hope to see you at the breakfast!

We also hope to see you at an interesting program we have coming up.  You can enjoy a trip back in time when your small-town library opened your eyes to the big wide world.  Learn about the role Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish American entrepreneur and businessman had in expanding libraries in Minnesota and across the nation.  Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will present this interesting program at the center on Monday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m.  Please sign up if you can join us, 763-295-2000.

