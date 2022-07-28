The second annual Walk for Hope to End Family Violence will be at Ellison Park in Monticello from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
This event will feature a mile-long walk, a bounce house, barbecue, yard games, and other activities for the whole family to enjoy.
“Our Walk for Hope is designed to raise awareness about the impact relationship violence has on our community and about the work being done by Rivers of Hope,” according to Rivers of Hope Executive Director Hannah-Ruth Patterson. This year Rivers of Hope advocates have served an average of approximately 200 clients per month between youth and adult programs.
Rivers of Hope is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1989 by a small group of citizens who were concerned about domestic violence in their local community. Rivers of Hope offers general and legal advocacy, education, support group, information and referrals. The Walk for Hope not only helps raise awareness in the community but also helps raise the money needed to continue to provide advocacy services to adults and youth experiencing family violence.
The group’s mission is to “provide a community coordinated response to end family violence through advocacy, education and interagency collaboration,” Patterson said. “By supporting our Walk for Hope, you help Rivers of Hope live out our mission of ending relationship violence in Wright and Sherburne counties.”
