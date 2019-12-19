Prairie lands will be restored on some school distrct property thanks to a grant that will fund a restoration project.
The school district has received a $10,000 grant from the Wright County Soil and Water District that will make a reality the restoration of land with native prairie grasses at Little Mountain Elementary and Monticello High School.
Princeton-based Prairie Restorations, will undertake the project, which will create an outdoor classroom space at Little Mountain as well as provide erosion control, stormwater filtration, pollinator habitat on a large tract of land at the corner of Fallon Avenue and School Boulevard. The project will also result in a reduction of turf management, according to building and grounds coordinator Bruce Hanson.
There will also be some restoration work on high school land north of the stadium and tennis courts.
There will be no cost to the school district in regards to the project, Hanson said.
“I don’t see where there’s a downside to it,” Hanson said.
“This will bring the area back to what it was 300 years ago,” Hanson noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.