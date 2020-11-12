Is it ever too early to start getting into the Christmas spirit? We will leave that debate between you and your family. What we do know is that Santa Claus is coming to Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park! This is the first time that the red-suited man will be stopping by for people to visit with him at Bertram, and we are excited. He will jingle his way to the park at 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
There are a few things to know if you want to see Santa at Bertram. First, we will be following all the current COVID-19 guidelines. We want to ensure that you, your family, our staff, and Santa stay safe and healthy for the holiday season. This means that your children, or you, will be able to sit on Santa’s lap for pictures. If the weather cooperates, you will get to see Santa on the Long Lake overlook, and we will have it decorated as close to a North Pole locale as possible. The $20 fee will get you a professional family picture with Santa, a goodie bag and time with Santa to discuss all your Christmas wishes. All of this is being made possible by partnering with the Monticello Community Center and Liberty Bank of Minnesota, located in Monticello.
Additionally, this will be one of the first opportunities for you to check out some of the new facilities at the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park Campground. Two of the camper cabins will be open for you to view, along with the contact station. Not everything will be completed within the facilities, but it will give you an idea of what they will be like when completed.
For more information contact Wright County Parks and Recreation at parksandrecreation@co.wright.mn.us or by phone at 763-684-2387 or the Monticello Community Center at info@ci.monticello.mn.us or by phone at 763-295-2711. Register online at the Community Center website.
