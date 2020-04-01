Signs MT

The City of Monticello has amended its ordinance regulating temporary signs through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City businesses are allowed to display temporary signs in front of their businesses for up to 120 days per year.

Under the ordinance modifications approved by the City Council, signs permitted prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic can display the signs beyond 120 days up until June 1.

The Council also approved the waiving of having to apply for a permit to display temporary signs until June 1 and suspended having to pay a permit fee on temporary signage for the remainder of the year.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments