A lighted roundabout at the intersection of School Boulevard and Jason Avenue is one of the improvements planned as part of a Fenning Avenue reconstruction project being undertaken by Wright County in the summer of 2021.
The northern part of the project, in the city of Monticello, will feature two 12-foot wide travel lanes, center left and right turn lanes, and a recreational trail on the east side of the highway which will be owned and maintained by the city of Monticello, according to the Wright County Highway Department.
The project is being completed to decrease traffic load, improve deteriorating pavement, and improve safety.
Bids were opened and awarded for the County Road 118 (Fenning Avenue) project in late April. Duininck Inc. was awarded the contract with a winning bid of $4.75 million. The bid was more than 23 percent under the project estimate of Wright County Highway Engineer Virgil Hawkins.
The $4.75 million project is being funded through the local option sales tax collected on purchases within Wright County.
Fenning Avenue, or County Road 118, is going to be reconstructed from Eastview Education Center to its intersection with County Road 37 south of Monticello. The project is slated to be about two miles in length.
When completed, there will be two roundabouts adjacent to Eastview Education Center.
The new roundabout at the north end of the project will be one of the major components of the construction project.
The roundabout is being designed to help improve safety and traffic flow in the area of the school and busy School Boulevard.
“The traffic control at the current intersection is a four-way stop,” Hawkins said. “It’s the CSAH 18 (Jason Avenue/School Boulevard and County Road 118 (Fenning Avenue) intersection. It’s going to be converted into a full-sized roundabout with lighting. The overall work will provide other safety improvements that include a separated paved trail funded by the city, shoulder widening, pavement markings and turn lanes at the major intersections as well as the roundabout,” Hawkins stated in communications from the Wright County Highway Department.
According to the Wright County Highway Department, there are expected to be multiple stages of traffic control with this project and there will be partial closures at the intersection where the roundabout will be built.
There will be a full closure of the highway south of the School Boulevard/Fenning Avenue intersection. A signed detour route will be in place. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be provided access through the work zone.
Construction is expected to start in mid-May and be completed in late October.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.