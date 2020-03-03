Monticello Rotary students of the month 2-2020

The Monticello Rotary Club honored its February students of the month at its March 2 meeting at the Best Western Chelsea Hotel in Monticello. Honored were Ian Romine, left, and Morgan Nystuen, right. Both students shared with Rotarians their aspirations for the future in a short program.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

