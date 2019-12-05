Rollover crash at entrance to Monticello High School

No injuries were reported following a rollover crash Thursday, Dec. 5 at the entrance to Monticello High School at 5225 School Boulevard in Monticello.
The 2-vehicle crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
The crash report came into the Wright County communications center as a vehicle rollover and crash involving two vehicles.
Wright County deputies, the Monticello fire marshal, and CentraCare Ambulance responded to the scene. Monticello Rescue was initially called out, but was canceled three minutes after the initial report, at 2:51 p.m. CentraCare Ambulance left the scene without lights and sirens minutes after arriving on scene- another indication that there were no injuries.
More details will be shared as they become officially available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.