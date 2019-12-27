Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Rivers of Hope with $1,500 to provide a warm place to stay for individuals escaping from domestic violence.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide Rivers of Hope with motel vouchers. The mission of Rivers of Hope is to provide a community coordinated response to end family violence through advocacy, education, and interagency collaboration. They are the primary organization providing direct advocacy and related services for survivors of domestic violence, relationship abuse, and teen dating violence in Sherburne and Wright Counties. With motel vouchers, Rivers of Hope can provide a warm place to stay for individuals escaping domestic violence when shelter is unavailable.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. They support programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach – volunteer run domestic violence shelters, homeless programs in sparsely served remote corners of the state, inner city programs dedicated to serving the poorest among us, and hunger programs serving clientele with special needs. Their primary goal is to ensure that front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Grants are awarded on a bi-monthly basis and are considered only through the application process. Applications can be obtained at www.oyh.org/grant-programs/.
