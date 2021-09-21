by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
We sure got a pleasant surprise last week. The senior center was presented with a check from the Monticello Riverfest Committee in the amount of $1,095. Isn’t that wonderful? We had a number of senior center volunteers help with the Riverfest Duck Adoptions and running bingo at Ellison Park, but the amount of money we received surely exceeded any expectations we may have had. Thanks for the contribution, Riverfest Committee, and thanks for all YOU all did to make that awesome community event such a success.
The senior center breakfast fundraiser will be here before we know it and we hope it is a success! The breakfast will take place on Sunday, October 24 and includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $7 in advance ($8 at the door) for people age 13+, $4 for kids ages 6-12, and kids younger than 5 eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Please contact the senior center at 763-295-2000 if you can help the day of the breakfast. There are many jobs to fill. You can sign up for either the 8-10 a.m. or 10 a.m.-noon shift.
Another senior center fundraiser will take place on long after the breakfast. The senior center Craft Sale is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have 27 vendors registered so far who will be selling their handmade items and we have room for just a few more. We will also be serving our delicious sloppy jo lunches that day. Just a heads up that we will not be having a bake sale this year.
I also want to give you a heads up that we be offering influenza vaccines at our center again this year. Flu shots will be administered at the center on Friday, October 1 from 9:30-12:30 p.m. Both the standard and high dose shots will be available. Health insurance companies, including Medicare, will be billed for this service. Be sure to bring your current insurance card with you and appointments are not required.
Appointments are required if you want to get your toenails cut at the center. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on October 5 and 26 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. An additional day was added because of the high demand for this service in our area. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service.
I want to mention one more time that we are offering a Guided Autobiography Class where you will learn to write your memoir two pages at a time. You can build your life’s story through 2-page writing assignments that explore rich life themes to prompt memories and reflection. The collaborative workshop setting of this eight-week course strengthens your writing and helps you find new meaning in significant life events. The classes will be held on eight consecutive Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon starting October 1. The cost is $75, payable to the instructor, Bill Marsella. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 by September 27 if you wish to sign up.
I want to mention a fun trip we have planned one more time and ask you to sign up real soon if you are interested. We will be sharing a bus with seniors from Elk River on October 12 as the group travels to Northfield to learn all about this charming town located along the banks of the Cannon River. First stop will be at the Northfield Historical Society Museum where you can explore the exhibits and shop for souvenirs in the museum gift store. Lunch will be at the Ole Store Restaurant. You will be served a Swedish Meatball Luncheon which includes a beverage and a cookie. After lunch a local guide will board the coach bus with you and give you a tour of the town and talk about the history of Northfield. The final stop will be to the Fireside Orchard and Garden Store where you may purchase jams, local cheeses, maple syrup, and other goodies. The cost is $71 per person. The coach bus departs the community center at 8 a.m. and returns at about 5:15 p.m.
You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, October 4. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $18 charge for the trip and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon.
Three card tournaments were held at the senior center last week. Jess James was the winner of the cribbage tournament. Ann Ramerth came in second place and Loren Heckmann third. the bridge tournament winner was Les Denyrud, with Johnnie Cheesebrough coming in second place, and Wayne Holbrook third. Dave Kranz and Doris Kroll tied as last week’s euchre tournament winners. Katie Sterriker had the next highest score and Cheryl Thelen and Harley Thompson tied for third highest.
The October newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by and pick up a copy for you and a friend. The newsletter can also be accessed on the center’s website, monticelloseniorcenter.org, or on our Facebook page.
It is now officially fall, typically a beautiful time of year in Minnesota. I hope you enjoy the season!
Activities the week of Sept. 24-Oct. 1:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 10 a.m. to noon Memory Café Open house; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament, Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, 10:30 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. flu shots; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of September 27:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – grilled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – no dinner today
