The Monticello Senior Center River City Readers Story Theater group typically reads to over 2,200 elementary students in Monticello and surrounding communities every school year. This has been such a popular intergenerational project with both the kids and teachers for years! With COVID restrictions, in person sessions are not possible this school year. The group used the senior center iPads to record seven of their stories for teachers to share with their students. We will be showing those stories on the community center big screen on Thursday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. Call us at 763-295-2000 if you want to attend. The stories can also be viewed on monticelloseniorcenter.org. A special note of thanks goes to Isaac Quick for the expert job he did editing the stories for us on a volunteer basis. Our group worked hard and had to think outside of the box. I encourage you to check their stories out.
I also encourage you to check out our Tasty Tuesday events. Not only do people get to enjoy a tasty meal, but they also get to socialize with others. The meals are safely served in the community center Mississippi Room on Tuesdays. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: March 16—turkey, potatoes, gravy, vegetable, bread (catered by VFW Post 8731); March 23—sloppy jo, chips, pickle; March 30—beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice (catered by Chin Yuen).
The Zoom 101 with Joe sessions have been very popular. Many people have joined in to learn more about how to effectively Zoom. Joe Kaul of our HOME Program/Tech Support will guide you through an informative hour. He will discuss the basics and answer any questions that you might have. Visit our website and get the link on the activities calendar or send an email to pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and the link will be emailed to you. This session will be held on March 19 at 1:30 p.m.
The next Virtual Memory Café meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. A Virtual Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. Each month features a fun project. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help!
Please contact the senior center to register. If you’re unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. You can contact me for more info, 763-295-2000.
You can also contact me if you want the link to the next Dementia Friends Training session. I am guessing most of us know someone who has dementia. The one-hour Dementia Friends Trainings help people learn more about that condition. You have your choice of participating in either the 1:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. session on March 17. If you are interested, let me know and I can send you the registration link.
Let us know if you would like to make a Legal Aid appointment. This free service is provided at our center by the Senior Law Project on the fourth Monday of each month, March 22. They can help seniors with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Please note that help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, so be sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.
