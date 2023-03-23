Rick Barger has been appointed by the Monticello City Council to the EDA for a six-year term expiring on December 31, 2028.

There is an open seat on the EDA due to former EDA member Tracy Hinz being elected to the Monticello City Council in the 2022 general election.

