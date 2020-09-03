by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
Monticello’s state representative is questioning the closing of two state correctional facilities.
Rep. Marion O’Neill (R-Maple Lake) has joined and Rep. Brian Johnson (R-Cambridge) have sent a letter to Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell questioning the closing of the Togo and Willow River correctional facilities. O’Neill is the Republican lead on the Corrections Division of the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The lawmakers expressed concern about the closings, especially in light of the fact that Challenge Incarceration Programs at the two facilities have proven successful in the current locations.
The first phase of the Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP) includes programming in chemical dependency treatment; education; cognitive skills; restorative justice; physical training; military bearing, drill, and ceremony; work crew; and transition preparation. The second and third phases include intensive, close supervision in the community. After an in-depth evaluation in 2006, CIP was shown to decrease the chances of reoffending with a new felony conviction by 32 percent, and decrease the chances of reincarceration for a new crime by 35 percent.
In a letter from O’Neill and Johnson to Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, the lawmakers said, “We were dismayed when you informed us of the Department of Corrections planned closing of the Togo and Willow River Correctional Facilities as a way to address the agency’s budget deficit. While we appreciate that difficult decisions must be made during this time when the State of Minnesota is facing a budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Walz’s Executive Orders, this solution seems counterintuitive to a common-sense response.”
The House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Division was scheduled to conduct a hearing on Tuesday, September 1 in advance of another anticipated special legislative session in September. Part of the stated agenda is the DOC budget.
O’Neill and Johnson asked Snell to have responses to the following questions at the hearing.
• Why did you decide to close the correctional facilities at Togo and Willow River?
• What other options to reduce spending did you consider?
• The overall prison inmate census is down 22 percent since you took over as commissioner. Have you looked at closing a wing at some of the larger prisons, which could potentially save money without laying off correctional officers?
• How many staff at the central office have been added since you took over as commissioner?
• How many FTEs will be reduced from the central office as part of your response to the budget shortfall?
“It is important that we get answers to why this decision was made, instead of any number of other budgetary changes that could have addressed the department’s shortfall,” said O’Neill. “It is possible that moving this program could have a negative effect on the participants, and that would be a disservice to both the participants and to the entire state,” O’Neill said in a prepared statement.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
