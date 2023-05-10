On the night of November 23, 1922, South Have Town Marshal Rudolph Maurer encountered a group of men along the railroad tracks.
The group wasn’t unknown to the Marshal.
Earlier in the day the group was trespassing at the train depot in South Haven, the small community in the northwestern corner of Wright County.
Upon confronting the group that evening, Maurer was shot and killed while trying to arrest members of the group. The men were charged with the murder of Marshal Maurer.
It was 100 years ago in November that Maurer became the third law enforcement hero to die in the line of duty in Wright County.
The first was Constable Charles Albert Washburn in 1884, while the second was Sheriff John C. Nugent, Jr., also in 1922.
In all, there have been seven members of the Wright County law enforcement community to die in the line of duty, said Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer, with the last being in 1980 when Deputy Roger Ervin Wrobbel died of a heart attack on duty.
Monday, May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a day set aside to honor those in law enforcement who have died in the line of duty. Peace Officers Memorial Day began in 1963 after being designated by President John F. Kennedy.
There were 118 peace officers killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to statistics released Monday, May 8 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). That figure was 129 in 2021.
In the past four weeks, four law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
On April 8, officers Hunter Scheel of the Cameron, Wisconsin Police Department and Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek, Wisconsin Police Department were killed in a shootout after serving a warrant at a traffic stop in Western Wisconsin.
A week later, on April 15, Pope County, Minnesota Deputy Joshua Owen was killed in a shootout in Cyrus. Another deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also shot, but survived.
Most recently, on Saturday, May 6, St. Croix County, Wisconsin Deputy Kaitie Leising was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a drunk driving call.
In Wright County, its been 43 years since a similar tragedy has struck our local sheriff’s office.
But the seven who have died in the line of duty are never forgotten, Sheriff Deringer said.
The names of each Wright County officer lost in the line of duty is emblazoned on a wall outside the Wright County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy training room, he noted.
The Wright County heroes include:
CONSTABLE CHARLES ALBERT WASHBURN (Oct. 29, 1884)
Constable Charles Washburn succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained 10 days earlier as he and his deputy attempted to arrest a man for domestic assault. Despite being wounded, Constable Washburn was able to return fire and wounded the suspect.
The suspect was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. He was granted a new trial, convicted of second degree manslaughter and sentenced to 5 years hard labor.
Constable Washburn was 35 at the time of his death.
SHERIFF JOHN C. NUGENT, JR.(July 22, 1922)
Sheriff Nugent was shot and killed by a shop owner while staking out the shop after a recent string of burglaries.
The shop owner had requested that the Sheriff watch the store but did not know he was coming that night. The owner heard sounds near the wood pile and as he left at 0130 hours, Sheriff Nugent turned on his flashlight and ordered the owner to put his hands up. Thinking it was a burglar, the owner opened fire with his shotgun, striking Sheriff Nugent in the chest.
A deputy returned fire before going to get help. When the deputy returned he arrested the owner. The man was never charged and the shooting was ruled an accident.
Sheriff Nugent had been with the agency for 20 years. He was 47.
TOWN MARSHAL RUDOLPH MAURER (November 23, 1922)
Town Marshal Rudolph Maurer was shot and killed while attempting to arrest several trespassers near the town’s railroad station.
Earlier in the day, Marshal Maurer had ordered the men out of the local train depot. Later in the evening he encountered them again sitting by a campfire next to the railroad tracks. He was shot by the suspects as he attempted to arrest them. The men were charged with his murder.
Marshal Maurer had served with the South Haven Police Department for two years. He was 35 at the time of his death.
SHERIFF PAUL KRITZECK (August 16, 1951)
Sheriff Paul Kritzeck was killed in an automobile accident while responding to a call. His patrol car was struck when he was turning onto County Road 33 from Highway 12. The collision knocked his vehicle into the path of an oncoming semi. Sheriff Kritzeck had served as sheriff for 22 years. He was 67 at the time of his death.
SHERIFF JAMES H. KREITLOW (August 8, 1963)
Sheriff James H. Kreitlow was serving civil papers when he collapsed. He was transported to Buffalo Memorial Hosital where he died suddenly of a heart attack. Sheriff Kreitlow had served nine years with the sheriff’s office. He was 37 at the time of his death.
POLICE CHIEF GEORGE RYTI (Sept. 16, 1977)
Annandale Police Chief George Ryti died from injuries received on December 26, 1969, when he was involved in a crash during a vehicle pursuit of a suspected drunk driver.
The suspect was being pursued by officers from another agency. Chief Ryti was responding to assist with the pursuit when his patrol car was broadsided by the vehicle.
He remained in a coma for two weeks following the crash and was permanently disabled due to head and spinal cord damage. He died as a result of his injuries on September 16, 1977.
Chief Ryti had served with the Annandale Police Department for 12 years. He was 72 at the time of his death.
DEPUTY ROGER ERVIN WROBBEL (December 21, 1980)
Deputy Wrobbel suffered a fatal heart attack while conducting a search and rescue mission.
He was at home celebrating his birthday when he received a call that a vehicle had gone through the ice on Lake Pulaski near Buffalo.
Upon his arrival he started heading towards the scene when he suffered the heart attack. The victims had made it out of the vehicle before Deputy Wrobbel’s arrival but authorities had yet to be notified.
Deputy Wrobbel had been with the agency for 11 years. He was 42 at the time of his death.
