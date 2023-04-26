On February 16 people at the Monticello Community Center dodged the proverbial bullet when no one was injured as a vehicle crashed through the Walnut Street entrance of the community center.

That includes reader Echo O.’s husband, who was playing pickleball at the community center that morning.

