During October and November some residents across Wright County will receive a community health survey by mail. Four local organizations are working together to administer the survey: Buffalo Hospital, part of Allina Health, CentraCare – Monticello, Wright County Community Action and Wright County Public Health.
About 8,000 Wright County residents will be randomly selected to receive a survey. All responses will be confidential. Participation is voluntary. Survey data we receive is critical for learning more about health behaviors of our population, identifying emerging issues, and hearing the health concerns of residents. This information helps us plan programming to meet the needs of our communities.
This survey will be the fourth community health survey done in Wright County since 2012. We conduct a survey every three years. Considering what we all have been through the last year and a half, this survey is important. Results of this survey will be shared with community partners and the public.
This random sample survey is anonymous and provides you an opportunity to share where you are with your health. We are interested in looking at the data from all survey participants together as a reflection of our community. We assure you that we will have no way of identifying any answers to an individual.
For questions, contact Joel Torkelson, Wright County Public Health. (763) 682-7909.
