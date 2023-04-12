East Bridge Park could someday be expanding to the east.
The Monticello City Council on Monday, April 10 purchased the property at 207 E. River St.
The property and the residence on it, located immediately to the east of East Bridge Park, was acquired for $327,500.
The purchase was pulled from the consent agenda and considered on its own merits.
The motion to purchase the property passed 4-0 with Council member Sam Murdoff abstaining.
Property owner Kathleen Froslie approached the City of Monticello with an offer to purchase the .47 acre property, according to a staff report to the Monticello City Council.
The purchase of the property, which lies along the Mississippi River, was seen by the City as an opportunity to facilitate the planned future expansion of East Bridge Park.
By acquiring the Froslie property, an increased buffer can also be created between the park and the residential neighbor adjacent to the park, city staff stated in its report.
Monticello is seeking to strengthen its connection to the river, and the purchase of the property at 207 E, River Street helps it achieve that goal.
The expansion of the riverfront park areas of East Bridge Park and West Bridge Park and a future redesign of the city’s pathway system are consistent with both the City’s Downtown Small Area Plan and its Monticello 2040 Plan, which both call for enhancing the City’s riverfront parks, the staff report states.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
