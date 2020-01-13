You are the owner of this article.
Pregnant woman crashes stolen car on I-94

Passenger arrested for receiving stolen property

A woman who is 9 months pregnant was taken by ambulance to the Monticello hospital Sunday, Jan. 12 after crashing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 east of Monticello.

Victoria E. Harwell, age 27 of Minneapolis, was westbound on I-94 at about 11 p.m. on Jan. 12 when she lost control of a 2006 Chrysler Sebring about four miles east of Monticello at milepost 197.

Harwell’s vehicle slid into the center median after she lost control on the snow- and ice-covered road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the State Patrol, Harwell was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons because she was experiencing stomach pain.

Harwell’s passenger, 23-year-old Daiquan Isaiah King of Minneapolis, was not injured in the crash.

However, King was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of receiving stolen property.

A records check showed that the Sebring was reported stolen in December 2019 out of Brooklyn Park, according to the State Patrol. The State Patrol stated that Harwell was listed as the suspect in the theft of the vehicle.

