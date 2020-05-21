Zoey pierce

Zoey Pierce stands for graduation photos after being filmed walking across a graduation stage with her diploma on the east side of the Monticello High School parking lot on Tuesday, May 19. Members of the MHS senior class had graduation photos taken Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Videos of the seniors walking across the stage will be used in a virtual graduation ceremony that will be available to be viewed online on the original graduation night, Friday, June 5.

 

