Visitors to Pinewood Elementary School and Monticello High School baseball games will see parking improvements in the near future.
The Monticello School Board on April 6 approved a $256,916 that will improve safety at both locations.
At Pinewood, safety will be improved in the student drop-off and pick-up area of the school. At the high school, parking near the baseball complex will receive a much-needed safety upgrade.
The Pinewood project, which involved consultation with Hoglund Transportation and the City of Monticello, will result in a new cul-de-sac drop-off section near the main entrance of the school and a closure of access between the school’s two parking lots.
At the high school baseball field location, the road near the field coming off Chelsea Road will be widened and 32 diagonal parking spots will be added.
There were a number of variations of the project, with also included adding approximately 23 parking spots along the high school soccer field and 21 parking spots on the north side of the soccer road. In all, 16 bids were received for the various project options. The School Board opted not to include the parking near the soccer field at this time, approving work only at Pinewood and near the baseball field.
The low bidder on the curb and sidewalk aspect of the project was North Country Concrete Inc. with a bid of $107,562. Hjort Excavating of Milaca was awarded the excavating contract with a low bid of $72,257. The asphalt paving will be done by MidMinnesota Hotmix, which submitted a low bid of $55,680. L&K Tree and Shrub will do the landscaping work after submitting the low bid of $17,200. Design Electric submitted the low bid of $4,217 for electrical work.
A month ago, the School Board was interested in completing the project with the 44 parking spots near the soccer fields, but concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the Board changing its position since March. By not including the parking near the soccer fields, nearly $160,000 of money allocated to capital projects remains in the school district’s coffers.
School Board member Jeff Hegle noted that the capital funds might be needed down the line for things like additional technology that challenges with dealing with COVID-19 situations could bring upon the school district.
Tina Burkholder, director of business services for the Monticello School District, noted that there could be a need for technology-based items such as more electronic devices for students and the addition of more wireless access points.
School Board member Jill Hoffman expounded on that thought further.
“We always say keep the money in the classroom. That’s one of the fundamental things we say,” Hoffman said.
“The more I think about it, I feel like shelving it for a bit,” Hegle said of adding the soccer-area parking project.
The measure to authorize work at Pinewood and near the baseball field passed on a 6-0 vote.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
