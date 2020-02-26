Walnut Street in Monticello will be lit up like never before on Saturday evening, Feb. 29.
That’s the night Monti Arts’ new event, MonticellGLO, will give new meaning to a lighted parade.
Billed as a glow parade and party, MonticellGLO will feature many lighted lanterns that will be paraded down Walnut Street, from the Monticello Community Center to West Bridge Park. The excitement begins at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the community center.
“Literally hundreds of kids have been coming through Monti Arts to do lantern-building workshops,” said Sue Seeger, the creative arts consultant for the City of Monticello.
All that activity has been a build-up to the Feb. 29 parade.
Entire classrooms at Swan River Montessori School have been showing their creative sides and making lanterns, Seeger said. Art teachers in Monticello’s public schools have also been supportive of the parade.
“Every student in all of Monticello’s schools have been invited to participate,” she said.
It’s not just children gearing up for the light-centric parade. Adults have been busy at work on highly-anticipated lanterns featuring swans, the sun, jellyfish, stars, and many other subjects.
“We’re hoping there is a lot of family participation,” said Seeger, who anticipates plenty of fun and enjoyment for kids and adults alike..
Monticell-GLO was inspired by another light parade- in Cornwall, England. Cornwall has been hosting a parade of lighted lanterns for 18 years now, Seeger said.
It’s not too late to get in on the fun of creating a lantern to be used in the parade.
Monti Arts will be hosting a glow workshop on Monday, Feb. 24 from 5-8 at the Monti Arts building, 349 West Broadway.
“Anyone can be in the parade,” Seeger said.
Following the parade in West Bridge Park will be bonfire and community sing-a-long.
Food trucks will be on hand, and Nordic Brewing Company will be offering beer samples.
As far as the sing-a-long? It will be a sun-shiny affair.
“We’re going to sing songs about the sun because we’re nearing the turnover of seasons into Spring,” Seeger said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.