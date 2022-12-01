For the fourth consecutive year, Nuss Truck & Equipment is honored as a recipient of the HIRE Vets Medallion Award by the U.S. Department of Labor for the company’s dedication to recruiting and employing military veterans. One of just three Minnesota companies to be distinguished with the Platinum Medallion Award in 2022, Nuss is pleased to continue this legacy, having received the Platinum Award in 2021 and the Gold Medallion Award in 2020 and 2019.
“Hiring veterans is vitally important to success at Nuss. These servicemen and women lead efforts for our freedom and are uniquely qualified to lead efforts in our organization,” said Josh Rock, Talent Acquisition Manager.
Nuss Truck & Equipment joins 834 other companies from across the United States, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, by ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. This federal award recognizes employers for their notable investment in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s heroes through leadership programming, veteran specific resources, and tuition assistance programs.
“We are very proud of being recognized for our commitment to the brave men and women who have served our country,” says Joe Spier, Director of Human Resources and Safety. “Working with veterans is a priority for us. It is an honor to serve them and help them build rewarding civilian careers here at Nuss.”
