The senior center Bible Study Group is back!  It has been several years since the center had a Bible Study Group and I really look forward to it becoming a regularly scheduled activity again.  This is a non-denominational group that will meet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. starting March 1.  Manuel Madrid, a Salvation Army Pastor of 41 years, will lead the group and he will be correlating Bible history with world history.  Please bring a Bible if you plan to attend.

If you want to find out more about the Monticello Community Center fitness programs, I encourage you to attend an open house coming up soon.  This Senior Fitness open house on Wednesday, March 1 will feature information about the Community Center and fitness center tours.  The Open House will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.  You can then stay for the Senior Fitness class at 10:30-11:30 a.m. to check it out.  Participants can also find out if their Medicare supplement includes a free membership to the Community Center. 

