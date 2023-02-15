The senior center Bible Study Group is back! It has been several years since the center had a Bible Study Group and I really look forward to it becoming a regularly scheduled activity again. This is a non-denominational group that will meet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. starting March 1. Manuel Madrid, a Salvation Army Pastor of 41 years, will lead the group and he will be correlating Bible history with world history. Please bring a Bible if you plan to attend.
If you want to find out more about the Monticello Community Center fitness programs, I encourage you to attend an open house coming up soon. This Senior Fitness open house on Wednesday, March 1 will feature information about the Community Center and fitness center tours. The Open House will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. You can then stay for the Senior Fitness class at 10:30-11:30 a.m. to check it out. Participants can also find out if their Medicare supplement includes a free membership to the Community Center.
You can attend a Travel Show at our center on Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m. to learn about a number of extended tours with Landmark Tours. You do not have to sign up to attend. A local, family-owned tour operator, Landmark’s inclusive packages feature round-trip airfare, quality accommodations in great locations, many enjoyable meal experiences, admission to all itinerary attractions, deluxe motorcoach transportation, and the services of a professional Tour Manager. Upcoming travel opportunities include Taste of Italy, National Parks of the Southwest, New York City, Canadian Capitals, Yellowstone, Great Lakes Northern Shores, Cape Cod, Ireland, Best of Norway: Oslo to Bergen, Pacific Northwest Wonders, and more. Having a trip to look forward to sounds wonderful!
Having someone else complete your tax forms sounds wonderful as well! Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to make an appointment to get your taxes prepared. This service is offered for low to moderate-income people of all ages and is offered at the center free of charge on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays thru April 13. Bring with you to your appointment a copy of your last return, picture ID, Social Security card, W2’s, 1099’s, SSA-1099 forms and other income and/or tax documents for 2022 and rent receipts (CRP) for 2022 or property tax statements for 2022 and 2023. Be sure to organize your information before your appointment.
You can also contact the senior center to make an appointment to get help with your smart-phones, tablets, computer, or other electronic devices. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer, comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. There is no charge for this service and in home help is also available free of charge. This beneficial service is provided at our center by Senior Community Services, the same non-profit organization that I have been lucky enough to work for the last 31 years.
Another program that Senior Community Services provides at our center is the HOME Program. The HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow removal, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and a growing number of surrounding communities. Contact Kelly Weber, at 763-416-7969 for more information.
The Senior Law Project at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid provides free legal services to people age 60 and over. The Senior Law Project can assist with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This assistance will be offered next at our center on Monday, February 27. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment for this great service.
Doug Przybilla was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Alice Kantor came in second place and Chris Maas third. The monthly 500 card tournament took place last week and Monica Schreiner was the winner. Sharon Johnson came in second place and Ted Nelson third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Norm Olson. Steve McManus had the second highest score, and Gordy Ramerth came in third.
I want to give you a heads up that the senior center will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of President’s Day.
Hopefully by the time you read this article, the March senior center printed newsletters will be back from the publisher. The newsletters can also be accessed on the senior center website, monticelloseniorcenter.org and on our Facebook page. Please stop by and pick up a copy so you can see what’s going on at your senior center.
