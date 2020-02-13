A number of people have been playing the new table shuffleboard game in the senior center and the pucks glide beautifully on the 20-foot table. All skill levels can play and actually I believe most of the players are beginners. If you are at least 55 years old, come and check it out and learn with the rest of us!
If you are at least 60 years old and need assistance with cutting your toenails, be sure to check out the foot clinic services provided by Wright County Public Health nurses. The nurses will be at our center on Tuesday, February 25 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to cut toenails. Appointments are not required, and people can simply sign in when they come in the center on the 25th. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service.
There is no charge for people to come and watch the movies we show each month on the community center’s big screen. Do you remember Mr. Rogers? Well, we will be showing the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which hasn’t even been released on DVD yet, on February 26 at 1 p.m. Lloyd Vogel is tasked with creating a profile of Fred Rogers, the creator and star of the successful children’s program, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” He dutifully goes to the studio where his subject is filming his show, and soon enough, he is sitting down with him, asking him probing questions. However, Fred (Tom Hanks) seems to have a different plan in mind. The interviewee suddenly becomes the interviewer, and he starts to help the writer sent for him in unexpected ways. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is rated PG and freshly popped corn will be served.
There is also no charge for you to come to professional photographer Doug Ohman’s presentations at our center. The First Ladies story continues with Doug sharing the stories around how the title “First Ladies” was coined. We will learn about the ladies who wanted and those who did not want to become presidential wives. Doing this will offer a glimpse into the personal lives and relationships of the First Families. This presentation will conclude with the role of the First Ladies during some of our nation’s most difficult chapters. Please sign up by calling us at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend this interesting presentation at the center on Friday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, February 27 is the date of the next senior center dance, which will be held at VFW Post 8731. Michael James & Midi will provide the music from 1-4 p.m. The $7 admission charge includes a lunch served at 3 p.m. and prize drawings. If you like old time music, we hope to see you there!
If you are at least 55 years old and like to play bingo, we hope to see at the senior center on Thursday, February 20 to participate in our monthly Bingo Bash event. The games begin at 11 a.m. and the prizes are provided by CentraCare St. Benedicts Senior Community. If you plan to come and play bingo, why not sign up to join us for our noon dinner that day? The menu features a delicious hot beef sandwich meal provided by VFW Post 8731. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up for dinner.
People age 55+ completing an AARP Smart Driver Course are eligible for a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $17 for AARP members and $22 for non-members and you must sign up and pay at the senior center in advance. Effective July 1, the course fee increases to $22 for AARP members and $27 for non-members. Included in this cost are the AARP class materials and a facility/host fee. AARP members should bring their membership card to class and everyone should bring his or her driver’s license. Refunds will not be given for no-shows. Those taking a Smart Driver class for the first time must take an eight-hour course. A refresher course must be taken every three years in order to be eligible to continue receiving the insurance discount. Give us a call for class dates and times.
Don Anundsen was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Loren Heckmann came in second place, and Bill Lansing third. The last euchre winner was Glen Schleif, with Harley Thompson coming in second place, and Bernice Nathe third.
Happy Valentine’s Day to you all. I know that I get to work with the sweetest people around!
Activities the week of February 13-20:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon Valentine dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 1 p.m. bridge
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics, driver’s class; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 10:15 a.m. Bikinis trip; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of February 17:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – liver & onions, mashed potatoes, salad, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – lasagna, garden salad, dinner roll
