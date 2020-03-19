Math teachers at Monticello High School were presented with a challenging arithmetic problem.
X+Y=Z with X being a container of hot chocolate, Y being a box of donut holes and Z being students on a Saturday morning.
The answer to the problem surprised them.
More than a hundred students gather five times a year to learn more about math on a Saturday morning, on their own time.
The idea came to the math teachers a few years ago. The teachers enticed students with hot chocolate and donut holes and a chance to earn a little extra credit on their math grades.
The program averaged about 30 students in the beginning. Now it regularly attracts over 100 students from 9-11 a.m. in the high school media center.
“The first day 20 came and we gave each other a high-five,” math teacher Erik Hanson said on a recent math prep Saturday.
“We we broke 50, we thought it was all the bomb,” Hanson said.
“Today, we’re north of 100. We’re kind of in disbelief,” he said.
Not only is the program a phenomenon, it has made a big impact in developing a “positive math culture” at Monticello High School.
Math teacher Jessie Teigland said, “Seeing the numbers we get on a Saturday says something about the culture we’re trying to build.”
“It’s uplifting,” Teigland said.
The students are where they want to be, in a fun environment, Teigland said.
Sophomore Madison Schultz attended the Saturday Math Prep session on Saturday, Feb. 29. She called the session a great opportunity to spend time with teachers she might not otherwise get. She also got help solving three math problems that in class she struggled with.
“But mainly, I’m here for the extra credit,” Madison said.
Emily Kempin said she uses math prep time to spend more times with friends.
Isabelle Ostby said she appreciates being able to math help from her teachers, which also includes Nathan Rengal and Kirsten Schaenzer.
The teachers give of their own free time to be able to help students on Saturdays.
In addition to students getting help on math they are currently studying, they also have opportunities to take timed ACT math tests.
“We review testing strategies and show them how to convert their ACT math score to an ACT scale score,” Schaenzer said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
