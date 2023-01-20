The Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors meet on the second Monday of each month. Last week we welcomed three people new to the board and they are Jacque Gordon, Bernie Horne, and Bernice Nathe. We thank them for their willingness to serve and I really look forward to working with them. We also would like to thank outgoing board members Janet Bromberg, Ketzel Domke, and Ed Ellison for their service on the board over the years. Their dedication and contributions to the senior center were remarkable!
The board did establish a new senior center policy at the meeting last week. Effective immediately, if the Monticello schools are closed or have early release due to inclement weather, the senior will as well. Check local news and radio channels for school closings. I will also change the message on the answering machine if the center is closed to help with awareness.
A lot of our phone calls lately at the senior center have been from people wanting to schedule an appointment to get their tax forms completed. Low to moderate-income people of all ages can get their taxes prepared at the center free of charge on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from February 2 thru April 13. Appointments are required. Be sure to bring with you to your appointment a copy of your last return, picture ID, Social Security card, W2’s, 1099’s, SSA-1099 forms and other income and/or tax documents for 2022 and rent receipts (CRP) for 2022 or property tax statements for 2022 and 2023. Be sure to organize your information before your appointment.
You can also call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a four-hour refresher defensive driving class. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on February 15, March 8, and April 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call for more dates. Drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
The Legal Aid services offered at our center that are provided free of charge to people age 60+. The Senior Law Project can assist with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This assistance will be offered on Monday, January 23. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment for this great service.
Our Dinner Program is a great senior center service. Four area restaurants provide tasty noon meals at the senior center Tuesday-Friday. Chin Yuen provides meals on Tuesdays, American Legion Post 260 on Wednesdays, VFW Post 8731 on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café on Fridays. The restaurant owners and staff deserve our thanks! The meal cost is just $5 and people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome to participate. People do have to sign up at least 1 business day in advance by noon and pay for meals they order. We have fabulous volunteers helping with the Dinner Program. I especially want to thank Ketzel Domke and Paul Klein for picking up food from the restaurants. We could use one or two more volunteers to help cover other days of the week. Having a vehicle with a hatchback is necessary. Please call me for more details.
The February newsletters should be back from the publisher by the time you read this article. Please stop by the center and pick up a copy for you and a friend. If you can post one somewhere, please do so. The monthly newsletters can also be accessed on the center’s website, monticellseniorcenter.org and on our Facebook page.
Larry Dammann was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Robert Thelen came in second place and Alice Kantor third. The monthly 500 tournament was held last week, and Dale Chamberlin was the winner. John Mork came in second place and Deanna Cahill third. The last euchre tournament winner was Roger Fricke. The second place winner was Norm Olson and there was a tie for third between Deb Ende and Harley Thompson.
