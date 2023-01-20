The Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors meet on the second Monday of each month.  Last week we welcomed three people new to the board and they are Jacque Gordon, Bernie Horne, and Bernice Nathe.  We thank them for their willingness to serve and I really look forward to working with them.  We also would like to thank outgoing board members Janet Bromberg, Ketzel Domke, and Ed Ellison for their service on the board over the years.  Their dedication and contributions to the senior center were remarkable!

The board did establish a new senior center policy at the meeting last week.  Effective immediately, if the Monticello schools are closed or have early release due to inclement weather, the senior will as well.  Check local news and radio channels for school closings.  I will also change the message on the answering machine if the center is closed to help with awareness.

