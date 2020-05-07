A favorite place for many in Monticello is Otter Creek park, where water runs beneath both a foot bridge and a railroad trestle and a sculpture of an otter upon a bicycle seemingly changes with the seasons. In this season of change with the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, and face protection, the otter fits right in wearing a surgical mask to seemingly protect itself from spreading the coronavirus.
