A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a Milwaukee man who has been charged with the robbery of a Wright County bank and making threats to blow up the establishment with a bomb.
Twenty-nine-year-old Daren Manvell Teague is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the Aug. 22 robbery of the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater.
Court records allege that Teague walked into the bank shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 wearing a surgical mask, sunglasses and rubber gloves. He approached a teller station and put a note on the counter, court records state.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court, the note Teague allegedly placed on the teller counter read, “Follow these basic instructions and won’t anyone get hurt. I need you to fill this bag up with all 20s, 50s, and 100s. No dye packs, no trackers, no bail money and don’t press no buttons.”
The complaint further states that the note read, “I have a bomb on the side of the building that can blow up with the press of a button so if I hear any sirens or you give me any bullshit money I will blow this bitch up and we all done die so please do the right thing.”
A bank teller went to a safe to obtain cash. The teller came back from the safe to where Teague was allegedly holding a black garbage bag. The teller was instructed to return to the safe and fill the bag with cash, the complaint states. The teller returned and gave Teague the bag, who allegedly took the bag and walked out of the bank with about $14,000 in cash, the criminal complaint states. Teague left the area in a black car, according to witness accounts.
Members of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and retrieved DNA from the note Teague allegedly placed on the teller counter. Results of a DNA test was returned to the sheriff’s office on December 9. A major DNA profile match was made with Daren Teague of Milwaukee, court records state.
Teague, who court records state continues to live in Wisconsin, is on parole for armed robbery, according to court records.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 15, Teague had yet to be apprehended and the nationwide warrant for his arrest remains active.
The Wright County Attorney’s Office has recommended bail be set at $500,000 if and when Teague is apprehended, court records state.
