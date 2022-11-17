A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a Milwaukee man who has been charged with the robbery of a Wright County bank and making threats to blow up the establishment with a bomb.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daren Manvell Teague is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the Aug. 22 robbery of the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

