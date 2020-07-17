The Monticello community is mourning the passing of a woman regarded as the “Mother of Community Education” in Monticello.
Nancy Cassano passed away July 8 at home in Whitewater, Wisconsin after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was 77.
Cassano moved from Monticello a couple years ago after a lifetime in Monticello where she was a community activist, school board member, and tireless volunteer at Lake Maria State Park. In her later years, Cassano was also a dedicated tutor and STRIVE mentor to students within the Monticello school system.
Nancy and her husband Dennis arrived in Monticello after buying a farm on County 39 west of Monticello.
She joined the local chapter of the League of Woman Voters and took on her first civic project in 1972- bring ing a community education program to Monticello.
The concept of Community Education began in Flint, Michigan as a means to provide programs for children outside of the normal school day and expanded to include adult education programs.
In 1969 in Minnesota, Governor Harold Levander hosted the “Conference On Lighted Schools.” The purpose of this conference was to identify ways in which public school facilities could be used by the community for educational, social and recreational purposes beyond the regular school day and school year.
In 1971, legislation was passed and funds were appropriated for the establishment of 67 local community education programs.
Cassano took an interest in these programs and in 1972 worked tirelessly to bring such a community education program to Monticello. She attended school board meetings and meetings of the Monticello Village Council, drumming up support for community ed. Cassano also met with the Monticello Chamber of Commerce, The American Legion, the VFW, the student council at Monticello High School, and the Monticello Rotary Club in an effort to get as much support for a community education program as possible.
“We’ve already got substantial money invested in our schools,” Cassano told Monticello School members at their meeting in April 1972. “For just a little bit more, we can involve all the people.”
By the end of the meeting, Cassano had convinced the school board to make an application to the State for the funding of a community education program. Two weeks later, Cassano was before the village council when it voted to join the school district in being a partner in building community education.
“She brought community education to Monticello,” said Sheldon Johnson, a school principal who became superintendent in the Fall of 1973.
With community education now a reality, the program needed a director.
Duane Gates was hired as Monticello’s first community education director in August of 1972.
Nancy was the catalyst, the mother of CE in Monticello, Gates said. She helped get it started and then slipped into the background.
“She was always supportive of community education and a participant by serving on the Community Education Advisory Council,” Gates recalled.
It was wonderful having someone like Nancy Cassano committed to the community, he said.
Cassano would soon be elected to the Monticello School Board.
“She had little kids, but wanted to be involved with the school district,” recalled Johnson, who would work closely with Cassano when she eventually was appointed the chair of the Monticello School Board.
“She wasn’t on the school board for show. She was there to participate,” Johnson said.
Nancy Cassano really wanted to do her best for the students of the Monticello School District and the community in terms of education, Johnson said.
“She always freed up her time to attend workshops offered by the Minnesota School Boards Association,” he said.
Cassano then worked to bring many of those workshops to Monticello so more local board members could participate.
“She was a well-rounded board member who always wanted to learn,” Johnson recalled.
She also became involved in school governance and often attended or testified at hearings before State lawmakers.
Cassano stepped off the school board for a number of years but returned when her children were older.
As a community leader, she picked up where she had left off.
Nancy Cassano lived about two miles from Lake Maria State Park and increasingly became more involved in nature projects at the park.
When park supporters found a need for money to support their nature projects, it was Nancy Cassano who stepped up to lead a fundraising effort.
It was Cassano who was instrumental in staring Lake Maria’s annual “March for the Park,” said Bill Brown, president of The Friends of Lake Maria State Park.
“She was the leader of the group at the time,” Brown said.
Cassano was a tireless volunteer at her beloved Lake Maria State Park.
“My wife (Nan Brown) called her the Energizer Bunny,” Bill Brown said. “She always had great ideas.”
As a matter of fact, Brown says Cassano insisted on continuing to receive the “Friends” newsletter after moving from Monticello a few years ago. She stayed involved and continued to send ideas to the Fiends board members that could make Lake Maria a better state park.
Brown remembers Cassano as a woman who loved to walk or hike through the park.
“She’d always walk to our meetings and afterwards would walk around the park on its trails with friends before walking home,” Brown recalled.
After leaving Monticello, she got involved with the Ice Age Trail near her new home in Whitewater, Wisconsin and equally loved the trails near her new home.
Cassano wasn’t only a park volunteer at Lake Maria.
She spent her summers traveling to national parks with friend Myrna Menth of Monticello. That included many trips to Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior where hiking on the island’s trails was a cherished activity when Nancy Cassano and Myrna Menth weren’t volunteering at the park.
“She was a remarkable lady,” Bill Brown said.
Cassano didn’t only volunteer at Lake Maria and national parks in her later days.
When her days as a dedicated school board member were complete, she returned to the school as a valued tutor and mentor through the STRIVE program of the Monticello Rotary Club.
“She did wonderful work in the schools after she retired,” Gates recalled.
“She didn’t fade away. She moved into tutoring,” Johnson said.
Cassano was very involved in working with students at both the middle school and high school level.
“As her kids got older, she picked up the pace,” Johnson said.
Cassano was a wonderful role model for Monticello students.
“Nancy was one of the most giving people I have ever met. She helped countless students “get it,” when they struggled with learning,” said Tammy Emmel on Nancy Cassano’s Caring Bridge site.
Graciela Ramirez-Rivas said in a Facebook post, “I wouldn’t have passed math without her very patient tutelage . She was so funny and really cared about us . If any one ever needed a guide on how to be a wonderful human being and teacher that actually saw each student as a being worth of care and attention - Miss Cassano always comes to mind.”
2020 MHS graduate Shelby Wipper said Nancy Cassano was the reason she passed Algebra 1.
“She was so kind, sweet, and caring.”
Eric Olson, the superintendent of the Monticello School District, knew Nancy Cassano well as a principal at some of Monticello’s schools.
Nancy Cassano built a legacy of supporting educational programs. She was a true visionary for starting programs and providing her services to fix areas of concern, Olson said.
“I observed her passion first hand when she would visit Pinewood Elementary School while serving as a mentor, in the STRIVE Program, to students in high school. She organized classrooms in the elementary schools for her students in the STRIVE Program to come and read to elementary-aged students,” Olson said.
“The smile that she shared while helping students was always a beacon of hope for all to see,” he said.
Nancy Cassano is survived by her children Brad Cassano, Scott Cassano, and Kim Cassano.
On Wednesday, July 15, the Cassano family hosted a hike on one of Nancy Cassano’s new favorite trails near her home on the Ice Age Trail.
Bill Brown of the Friends of Lake Maria State Park says the organization is planning a local hike or gathering in Nancy Cassano’s honor later this year at the state park southwest of Monticello.
