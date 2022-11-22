For a number of years, people have very generously donated cans of regular and decaf coffee to the senior center. This saves our center literally hundreds of dollars. Please bring a can of coffee (medium roast please) to the center on Wednesday, December 7 from 10-11 a.m. and stay for a donut and cup of steaming hot coffee. Our goal is to exceed 120 cans of coffee and donations of coffee made any time in December will be counted in the total. Thank you for supporting your senior center.
Sometimes we worry how we will support ourselves if our health fails. Many people worry about losing their assets to the costs of long-term care and want to transfer assets to protect them. You can attend a presentation on Tuesday, November 29 at 10 a.m. to learn the pros and cons of strategies, including gifts, to protect assets from future nursing home costs. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000. Presenter Jill Adkins is an elder law and estate planning attorney with the Gries Lenhardt Allen law firm in St. Michael.
We have a presentation coming up that may be of interest to you. The Statue of Liberty stands proudly in New York Harbor, but how did the Statue come to be? What does is symbolize? Join us on Wednesday, November 30 at 10 a.m. for a compelling look at the idea, the construction, and the meaning behind one of the most recognizable symbols in the world. Please let us know if you would like to attend.
You should also let us know if you plan to attend another historical presentation we have coming up at the center. What role did Minnesota play in the Civil War? By attending, you can learn how important Minnesota was to the Union cause. Hear the stories of those from Minnesota that served in this tragic but most interesting chapter in American history. Historian Doug Ohman will give this presentation at the center on Monday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m.
Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Tuesdays, December 6 & 27 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $10 charge for this service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
Paying for health insurance is a fact of life. Do you know which policy is best for you? Medicare open enrollment runs through December 7th. Even if you are happy with your Medicare plan, it is important to review your plan every year to make sure everything you need is still covered. Plans can change every year and there is a free service to help you get nonbiased advice. You can contact the Senior LinkAge Line to find the best plan for you and help is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Senior LinkAge Line is a free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line helps older Minnesotans and caregivers find answers and connect to the services and support they need.
There is still room for you to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, December 5. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and $3 off food.
The Annandale Area Community Band can help you get in the Christmas spirit. This very talented group will perform a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7 in the Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room and refreshments will be provided. Everyone is welcome. Please spread the word!
Dinner Program volunteers are asked to come to a meeting on Thursday, December 8 at 10 a.m. If are not currently a volunteer for that program but want to learn more about what is involved, I encourage you to attend. We will attend to some business and have a little holiday cheer!
Doug Przybilla was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Wally Smida came in second place and Arlen Pocklington third. There was a tie for first place during the last euchre tournament between Mary Ann Lidberg and Ann Ramerth. Ed Lewis came in second place and Alice Kantor third.
It is taking longer to get the December newsletters printed and shipped from the publisher. Hopefully they are at the senior center when you read this. Please stop by and pick up a copy. You can also access the monthly newsletters after we receive them on the center’s webpage, monticelloseniorcenter.org, or our Facebook page.
I hope you have a very happy Thanksgiving!
Activities the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 2:
Fri. – senior center closed
Sat. – 8 a.m. – noon center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. Civil War presentation; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. bridge, Movie Monday
Tues. – 8:30 a.m. Tech support (by appt. only); 10 a.m. Protecting Your Assets presentation; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Statue of Liberty presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. bingo, Caregiver One on One; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
