 For a number of years, people have very generously donated cans of regular and decaf coffee to the senior center.  This saves our center literally hundreds of dollars.  Please bring a can of coffee (medium roast please) to the center on Wednesday, December 7 from 10-11 a.m. and stay for a donut and cup of steaming hot coffee.  Our goal is to exceed 120 cans of coffee and donations of coffee made any time in December will be counted in the total.  Thank you for supporting your senior center.

Sometimes we worry how we will support ourselves if our health fails.  Many people worry about losing their assets to the costs of long-term care and want to transfer assets to protect them.  You can attend a presentation on Tuesday, November 29 at 10 a.m. to learn the pros and cons of strategies, including gifts, to protect assets from future nursing home costs.  Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.  Presenter Jill Adkins is an elder law and estate planning attorney with the Gries Lenhardt Allen law firm in St. Michael.

Load comments