I realize it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but I do want to mention a fun Christmas event we have coming up so you can get it on your calendar.  I am happy to say that the Annandale Area Community Band will once again hold a Christmas concert at the center.  This festive event will be held on Wednesday, December 7 starting at 7 p.m. in the community center Mississippi Room.  We will have some tasty treats that you can enjoy during the concert.  Please spread the word, everyone is invited!

We were honored to pay tribute to our veterans last week.  I would like to thank the 80+ people who took the time to come to our event.  I would also like to thank the volunteers who worked hard, as usual, to put on this event and our River City Ramblers choir for their performing some patriotic songs.  It was a fun day!

