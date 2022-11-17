I realize it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but I do want to mention a fun Christmas event we have coming up so you can get it on your calendar. I am happy to say that the Annandale Area Community Band will once again hold a Christmas concert at the center. This festive event will be held on Wednesday, December 7 starting at 7 p.m. in the community center Mississippi Room. We will have some tasty treats that you can enjoy during the concert. Please spread the word, everyone is invited!
We were honored to pay tribute to our veterans last week. I would like to thank the 80+ people who took the time to come to our event. I would also like to thank the volunteers who worked hard, as usual, to put on this event and our River City Ramblers choir for their performing some patriotic songs. It was a fun day!
We held an iPad class at our center this week and it was well attended. If you need one on one help with your smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV system give us a call. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer, comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with Mary, you can call to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available for a small fee.
You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, December 5. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 3:45 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and $3 off food. People do need to sign up and pay in advance. You can give us a call at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
A short while back I inquired to see if anyone may be interested in a trip to a craft store either in St. Cloud or Maple Grove. We would have to rent a bus, so there would be a charge involved. If you have an interest in this, please let me know.
The December newsletters should be available at the center the early part of next week. Please stop by and pick up a copy and take an extra if you can post it somewhere for us. As soon as the publisher has it ready, you can find the December newsletter on our website page, monticelloseniorcenter.org and on our Facebook page.
Arlen Pocklington was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Chris Maas coming in second place and Dan Conlin third. We sponsored a 500 card tournament last week as well and Norm Olson was the winner. Bill Fair came in second place. The last euchre tournament winner was Jerry Bistodeau. John Kroll came in second place and Roger Harwarth third.
The senior center will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. I would like to with you all a very happy Thanksgiving. We really do have so much to be thankful for, like our beautiful senior center!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.