A community doesn’t put on a chalk art festival without expert talent, says Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart.
“And by chance, I met that expert talent,” Hilgart said.
On Saturday and Sunday when Monticello hosts its “Let’s Chalk” chalk art festival, renowned chalk artists from around the United States will be found on thew city’s Walnut Street filling the street with a magical palate of color.
Also in Monticello this weekend will be Kris Holm- part of a dynamic duo with artist Shawn McCann that are spearheading the “Let’s Chalk” art festival.
The fact that Monticello is hosting a chalk art festival is happening only because of a chance meeting between two strangers in a garage at a graduation party.
“It was two ships meeting in the night,” Hilgart likes to say.
In June 2021 Hilgart was in Maple Grove attending the graduation party of the son of his brother’s girlfriend.
Kris Holm was at the party, as well.
The party was in honor of his nephew. Hilgart and Holm didn’t know each other because they come from opposite sides of the family tree.
“I sat down at a table in the garage alongside this guy I had never met before,” Hilgart recalls.
This new acquaintance was Kris Holm.
“I told him how I own a painting company with by brother. He told me how he worked in marketing,” Hilgart said of their meeting.
Small talk turned to talk about community events. Holm then shared with Hilgart that he was a co-founder of a chalk art festival at Maple Grove’s Arbor Lakes.
“Lloyd said he had never been there before,” Holm said of the festival that this year celebrated its seventh anniversary.
“You gotta go,” Holm told Hilgart.
Hilgart and Holm talked some specifics about putting on an event.
“Then I asked if he knew anyone in Monticello that could help pull off an event,” he said.
Hilgart lit up with a smile.
“Little did I know he was the mayor,” Holm said.
“I gave him advice about a budget and other things,” Holm recalled. “We talked about all the pieces.”
“By the end of the party, Lloyd said he was all in,” Holm said.
Hilgart attended the Arbor Lakes chalk festival a few weeks later in June of 2021.
He hooked up with Holm, who in turn introduced him to Shawn McCann, a Twin Cities artist who, like Holm, is a co-founder of the Maple Grove festival.
“Right away I knew we needed this in Monticello,” Hilgart said of the chalk art festival.
In the weeks following the Maple Grove event he reconnected with Holm and McCann.
“I told them they gotta come to Monticello. I was very interested in the event and asked what it would take to get them here,” he said.
Hilgart said he kept on the mission of bringing chalk art to the Magic City.
“I let them know I was serious. I really thought we needed it here,” Hilgart continued.
Hilgart continued to stay in touch with Holm and McCann.
The two agreed Hilgart was serious about chalk art in Monticello and saw an October 2022 opening on their chalk art calendar.
“We picked a weekend, and then I started pounding on doors for donations,” Hilgart said.
Cargill was the first to sign on with a generous donation, Hilgart said.
Willows Landing, Deephaven and Block 52 developer Buchholtz Properties, and West Metro signed on, too.
Sherwin Williams, Steele’s Collision, Christiensen Group Insurance, Bolten & Menk, Sherburne State Bank, Northern Metal Recycling, SERVPRO of Wright County, Shaw Trucking, Washburn POS, Xcel Energy and Riverwood Bank also signed on as supporters. So did Hilgart’s company, H Brothers Painting.
Hilgart doubled in contributions what Holm thought Monticello would need for a small event.
The funds allowed McCann to reach out to more artists than originally planned for “Let’s Chalk.”
Noted Holm, “A happy artist makes for a happy festival.”
Hilgart can’t help but laugh just a little when he thinks about the Oct. 22-23 “Let’s Chalk” chalk art festival and how it came to be.
“It was honestly the most random meeting between Kris and I,” Hilgart said.
“If we were not sitting at that table in the garage at the graduation party there probably wouldn’t be a festival,” he said.
For those wanting to experience the magic of chalk art for themselves, they are invited to come downtown to the general area of Walnut Street and Third Street where chalk art magic will be created.
In addition to chalk artists, food, beverages, and live music will be filling the streets, as well.
Art by professionals, local amateurs, and art enthusiasts will be on full display.
“Let’s Chalk” runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23.
The event is free and open to the public.
