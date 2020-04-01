Utility bill MT

Monticello residents will not be assessed late fees if their April and May utility payments are delinquent

The move has been made by the Monticello City Council because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact the some people are having a hard time paying their bills because of distressed employment situations. During normal times, deliquent customers are assessed a 5 percent late fee on their utility bills.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

