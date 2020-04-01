Monticello residents will not be assessed late fees if their April and May utility payments are delinquent
The move has been made by the Monticello City Council because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact the some people are having a hard time paying their bills because of distressed employment situations. During normal times, deliquent customers are assessed a 5 percent late fee on their utility bills.
