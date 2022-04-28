Pictured from left to right are: Felix Ramirez - Monticello VFW Post 8731, Youth Activities; Merissa Johnson - Monticello VFW AUX 8731, Youth Activities Chair; Madelynn Bower - National Anthem Singing Contest Winner; and Todd Roberts - Monticello VFW Post 8731, Commander.
Madelynn Bower, 7th grader from Buffalo MN, was named the winner of the 2021-2022 Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue! National Anthem Singing Contest, sponsored by Monticello VFW Auxiliary 8731 in Monticello MN.
The contest consists of two grade divisions: K-8 and 9-12. Contestants begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the District competition (optional) with District winners advancing to the state competition. The state first-place winner in each grade division will be forwarded to Auxiliary National Headquarters. There is one National winner in each grade division, with awards for first, second and third place in each grade division. Winners will be notified the week of July 25, 2022 via the email address provided on the winners’ entry form.
The contest is designed to promote patriotism and encourage youth to learn the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” while displaying their creativity and vocal talent.
