Monticello Times managing editor Jeff Hage won four awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including top awards for government and public affairs reporting and arts and entertainment reporting.

The awards were announced Thursday, Jan. 26 at the association’s annual convention in Brooklyn Park.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

